Model 1 And Grech Motors Launch $10,000 Retail Rebate On 2026 GM40 Freightliner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model 1 Commercial Vehicles and Grech Motors today announced a limited-time $10,000 retail rebate on all new 2026 Grech Motors GM40 Freightliner shuttle buses.

Available now through April 30, 2026, the rebate applies to eligible units available through Model 1-an authorized Grech Motors dealer-across its nationwide locations, including in-stock inventory.

The program is designed to support retail momentum while delivering meaningful savings on high-quality, in-stock shuttle solutions. With limited program timing and inventory available for immediate delivery, interested customers should act quickly to take full advantage of the offer.

“This is a strong opportunity for customers to take advantage of significant savings on one of the most in-demand units in the market,” said Mike Larkins, Vice President of Retail Sales at Model 1.

The 2026 GM40 Freightliner combines Grech Motors' signature luxury craftsmanship with the proven performance of the Freightliner platform, delivering a premium shuttle solution built for comfort, reliability, and long-term value.

For availability and full program details, visit or call 888-633-8380.

About Model 1

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles is the nation's largest dealer of transit and commercial vehicles. Established in 1980 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Model 1 offers end-to-end solutions at over 25 locations across the U.S. Representing more than 20 top manufacturers, we provide a wide range of passenger and commercial inventory, including alternative fuel options. Our team of over 550 professionals delivers customizable new or used vehicles, expedited ship-through, nationwide parts and service, flexible in-house financing, rentals, and leasing. For more information, visit .