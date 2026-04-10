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Azerbaijan Set To Finalize Driver's License Recognition Deal With Belarus

Azerbaijan Set To Finalize Driver's License Recognition Deal With Belarus


2026-04-10 05:04:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Mutual recognition and exchange of driver's licenses will be possible between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The Agreement "On mutual recognition and exchange of driver's licenses between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Belarus" was signed in Baku on January 16, 2026.

The main purpose of signing the agreement is to increase the safety of motor transport between the two states, improve road traffic, and ensure mutual recognition and exchange of driver's licenses.

According to the agreement, the parties mutually recognize permanent and valid driver's licenses issued by their authorized bodies in accordance with the national legislation of their states.

The provisions of the agreement regulate the exercise of the right to exchange driver's licenses without passing a qualification exam, the rules for applying with an application, payment of established internal fees, equivalence of driver's licenses, exchange of samples, determination of authorized bodies for this, transmission of necessary information, resolution of disagreements, and other issues.

Other provisions of the Agreement regulate the necessary domestic procedures for its entry into force, the termination of the Agreement, and other issues.

Following the discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

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Trend News Agency

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