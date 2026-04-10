Heydar Aliyev International Airport Advises Passengers On Traffic Management Measures Related To WUF13
Within this framework, temporary traffic management measures will be implemented on routes leading to Heydar Aliyev International Airport from 01:30 to 03:30 on 12 April.
In view of the above, Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to plan their journeys in advance, take possible road congestion into account, and consider the Zigh Highway corridor as an alternative route where appropriate.
To ensure a smooth and timely travel experience, passengers are recommended to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.
It should be noted that the Aeroexpress bus service operating between the airport and the city centre (28 May Transport Interchange Hub) will continue to operate according to schedule and remains a reliable transportation alternative for passengers.
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