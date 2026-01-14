403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Bag Bronze At Asian Amateur Skeet Shooting Finals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait won a bronze medal at the Asian skeet shooting finals in Doha on Wednesday, trailing Qatar and gold medalists Kazakhstan, respectively.
The Kuwaiti trio of Ibrahim Al-Harbi, Ahmad Hassan and Mohammad Al-Rashidi had marched their way to the finals of the competition, ultimately falling short of winning gold.
Some 196 amateur shooters from 17 Asian nations are vying for supremacy in the Qatar-hosted competition that runs until January 21. (end)
sss
The Kuwaiti trio of Ibrahim Al-Harbi, Ahmad Hassan and Mohammad Al-Rashidi had marched their way to the finals of the competition, ultimately falling short of winning gold.
Some 196 amateur shooters from 17 Asian nations are vying for supremacy in the Qatar-hosted competition that runs until January 21. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment