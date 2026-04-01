Dan Levy Reveals One Thing That Comforted Him After Demise Of 'Schitt's Creek' Co-Star Catherine O'hara

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Canadian actor Dan Levy has spoken about the one thing that comforted him following the death of his 'Schitt's Creek' co-star and close friend, Catherine O'Hara.

The Canadian actress died on Jan. 30“after a brief illness”, reports 'People' magazine.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the host mentioned that Levy's first time on the talk show had been alongside his fellow Schitt's Creek cast members, which included O'Hara.

Levy, 42, told Fallon, 51, after the host offered his condolences,“Listen, it's like a collective loss, I think. She was the greatest. She's irreplaceable. The great comfort for me has just been to see how loved she was, you know what I mean? The outpouring. Everyone felt like they kind of knew her”.

Fallon described O'Hara as“one of the funniest comedians I've ever seen. Can do characters, Gorgeous”.

Dan shared,“Unbelievably talented at improvising. One of the great, great, great, great queens”. The actress was known for her roles in 'Home Alone', 'Best in Show', 'Beetlejuice', 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and others.

The legendary actress starred as over-the-top actress and matriarch Moira Rose in hit sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' opposite Dan, who played her on-screen son, Dan's father Eugene Levy, who played her husband, Johnny Rose, and Annie Murphy, who played her daughter.

After news of O'Hara's death was reported, Dan shared a tribute on Instagram, alongside two photographs of the pair, writing,“What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years”.

“Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It's hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and every member of her big, beautiful family”, the actor added.