Rotawiz Launches New Modules To Transform NDIS Workforce Management In Australia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RotaWiz Expands Its Capabilities with New Modules to Redefine Workforce Management for NDIS Providers

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, March 2026.

RotaWiz, a leading NDIS rostering software provider, has announced the launch of new modules to improve operational efficiency, coordination, and financial management for care providers across Australia. The latest release builds on the platform's existing capabilities and introduces additional functionality designed to support the evolving needs of NDIS service providers.

With increasing demand for streamlined workflows and compliance-focused systems, RotaWiz continues to expand its platform by incorporating features that extend beyond scheduling, bringing coordination, communication, and administrative processes into a unified system.

This update further strengthens RotaWiz's position as a scalable NDIS rostering software in Australia, enabling providers to manage complex care environments with greater visibility and control. The newly introduced modules include:

Allied Care Module

Designed for allied health care providers, this module enables scheduling of therapy sessions across clinics, in-home visits, and community settings. It supports managing clinician availability while accounting for billable hours, travel time, and session commitments.

The module reflects real-world allied health workflows in Australia and supports coordination between physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and other practitioners within a single system. Aligning scheduling with NDIS service delivery requirements contributes to improved session continuity and clinician utilisation.

Care Coordination Module

This module centralizes participant management by integrating support timelines, funding allocation, and service tracking within the RotaWiz platform. It allows providers to monitor participant progress while maintaining visibility over budget utilisation.

With real-time budget tracking and updated pricebook handling, the system ensures the use of current NDIS rates, reducing discrepancies in billing. The ability to convert case notes into invoices also supports more efficient financial workflows and audit readiness.

SMS Integration

Enhances workforce communication with real-time SMS notifications for shift updates. This ensures frontline staff receive information instantly, even when they are not actively logged into the system.

Designed for mobile care environments, this feature reduces missed shifts, improves response times, and minimizes reliance on manual follow-ups. Providers can maintain better communication with dispersed teams, ensuring continuity of care across locations.

As part of an integrated NDIS rostering software, it strengthens coordination between admin teams and support workers while improving overall service reliability.

MYOB Accounting Integration

RotaWiz now integrates with MYOB to synchronize invoices, billing data, and payment records. This reduces manual data entry and supports more accurate financial reconciliation.

The integration aligns with NDIS financial processes, allowing providers to maintain consistency between service delivery and accounting systems.

Quote Management System

This module enables providers to create and manage participant quotes within a structured, NDIS-compliant framework. It supports accurate cost estimation aligned with pricing arrangements, funding budgets, and service agreements.

By digitizing the quoting process, it helps reduce administrative effort and improves consistency across participant onboarding and service initiation.



“These new modules reflect our focus on solving real operational challenges faced by providers every day,” said Shiladitya Ghosh, co-founder of RotaWiz.“We're not just enhancing features, we're redefining how NDIS rostering software supports coordination, communication, and financial accuracy. Our goal is to give providers the tools they need to operate smarter and deliver better outcomes.”



Designed for the Evolving Needs of NDIS Providers

RotaWiz continues to evolve as a comprehensive platform that supports not just rostering but the broader operational ecosystem of care providers. With the addition of these modules, it strengthens its position as a future-ready NDIS rostering software in Australia, capable of handling the increasing complexity of service delivery.

From allied health scheduling to real-time communication and integrated accounting, every feature is designed to reduce administrative burden while improving service quality. By combining flexibility with compliance, RotaWiz enables providers to scale operations without compromising on efficiency or participant care.

Driving Measurable Impact Across Care Operations

The introduction of these modules is not just about feature expansion; it represents a strategic shift toward measurable operational improvement. By combining scheduling, coordination, communication, and financial workflows into one ecosystem, RotaWiz enables providers to reduce inefficiencies that typically exist across disconnected systems.

This level of integration allows organizations to improve service consistency while maintaining compliance with evolving NDIS requirements.

As a result, providers using this RotaWiz as an NDIS rostering software gain stronger control over daily operations, improved staff productivity, and better visibility into participant outcomes.

Explore the Future of Rostering and Care Operations

NDIS providers across Australia can now leverage these new capabilities to transform how they manage teams, participants, and finances. With an intuitive interface and modular flexibility, RotaWiz offers a seamless transition toward smarter workforce management.

Discover why more organizations are choosing RotaWiz as their preferred NDIS rostering software and experience the difference of a truly connected platform.

About RotaWiz

RotaWiz is an advanced NDIS rostering software designed to simplify workforce management, enhance coordination, and streamline operational workflows for care providers. Recognized as the best rostering software in Australia, it combines automation, compliance, and usability into a single platform.

With continuous innovation and a deep understanding of the sector, RotaWiz is setting new benchmarks for NDIS rostering software in Australia, helping providers deliver efficient, compliant, and high-quality care at scale.