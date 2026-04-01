Viral Post: Auto Driver Calls IT Intern's Stipend 'Too Low', Charges Less Than Meter Fare Wins Praise Online

Ojas Sharma, an X user, recently described a heartwarming event he had while riding home in an auto-rickshaw. What started as a typical journey quickly transformed into a discourse that challenged popular ideas. According to his post, the auto driver, who seemed to be around his age, began up a casual conversation, asking if Ojas went this far every day. Like many others, he thought that someone working in IT must be well compensated.

However, when Ojas explained that he was an intern and divulged his meagre pay, the driver was taken aback. "Bas itna kam?" he allegedly said, startled by how little it was.

The driver then revealed that he makes between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 each day driving his auto, providing a unique peek into how income assumptions can frequently be mistaken. However, what followed made the conversation genuinely unforgettable.

When Ojas arrived at his destination, the meter read Rs 443. When he requested for the QR code to pay, the driver just replied, "Bhaiya, aap 400 hi kardo," offering to take less than the metered fee, which took him completely off guard. "This is the first time an auto driver has ever asked for less than what the meter showed," wrote Ojas.

Check Out Viral Post

What happened with me yesterday was actually both funny and crazy.I came home from the office by auto. The auto driver was around the same age as me, and he asked whether I travel this much every day and all talking for a bit, he said,“You're in IT, so you must be...

- Ojas Sharma (@OjasSharma276) March 31, 2026

"Though he ultimately paid the whole sum, the experience stuck with him. Somewhere I felt that good people still exist," he told me.

Netizens React

The post rapidly gained traction online, with commenters calling the conversation "wholesome" and "unexpectedly heartwarming." Many commented on how such regular transactions frequently renew confidence in mankind, while others quipped about how uncommon it is to see a fare go down rather than up. In an age of viral negativity, this simple anecdote reminded the internet that compassion can still find its way into the most mundane situations.

One user commented,“He also gave you things to really think about: Existential crisis, Imposter syndrome.”

Another pointed to broader concerns around income disparity, writing,“It's a sad reality... skilled people today earning far less than those engaged in non-skilled work.”

A third user reflected on how such moments are often overshadowed, adding,“Good never sells, that's why we seldom see it around us.”