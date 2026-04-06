Qatari Society Of Al Gannas Participates In 8Th Ethnosport Forum In Turkiye

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: The Qatari Society of Al Gannas participated in the 8th Ethnosport Forum, held in Antalya, the Republic of Turkey, from April 3 to 5, under the theme "Ethnosports 2027: Local to Globe."

The Society was represented by Ali bin Khatem Al Mahshadi, President of the Qatari Society of Al Gannas and member of the Board of Directors of the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC), and Zayed Al Ali Al Maadeed, Secretary of the Society.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Mahshadi said the forum aims to shape the future of ethnosports and preserve cultural heritage, noting that it serves as a global platform for advancing the sustainability of traditional sports within a framework rooted in the values of tradition, respect, solidarity, and peace.

He added that the forum featured a series of discussion sessions bringing together academics, federation representatives, and researchers to explore prospects for international cooperation in ethnosports, as well as issues related to financial sustainability, media strategies, and expanding global engagement with traditional sports and competitions.

For his part, Secretary of the Society Zayed Al Ali Al Maadeed said that a number of side meetings were held with academics and specialists in traditional games, during which views were exchanged and participants were introduced to the Society's experience and its role in preserving heritage and nurturing young talent.

He added that discussions also focused on the vision of "Ethnosports 2027," including its objectives, organizational frameworks, international participation strategies, sponsorship models, and media planning, with the aim of developing a comprehensive roadmap in cooperation with relevant stakeholders.

The forum brought together representatives of 50 founding members from 29 countries affiliated with the World Ethnosport Confederation, alongside government officials, federation representatives, academics, and researchers.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Confederation has continued its efforts to safeguard traditional sports and games, promote intercultural dialogue, and raise awareness of their importance at both regional and global levels.

The forum opened with remarks by President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, along with several ministers from participating countries.

Notably, the Qatari Society of Al Gannas was honoured in February 2024 as the best ethnosport organization globally, underscoring international recognition of Qatar's efforts in this field, including its role in supporting the inscription of falconry on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.