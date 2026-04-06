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South Korea Launches Nationwide Hwarang Defense Exercises

South Korea Launches Nationwide Hwarang Defense Exercises


2026-04-06 04:47:46
(MENAFN) South Korea's armed forces launched their annual multi-agency Hwarang defense exercises on Monday, mobilizing military units alongside police, government officials, and firefighting services in a sweeping test of the nation's integrated security readiness.

The first phase of the drills — spanning five days — kicked off in the southeastern city of Daegu and North Gyeongsang province, according to media, which cited the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The monthslong exercise series is set to extend through November, rolling out progressively across the country's remaining regions.

This edition of the drills places particular emphasis on high-threat emergency scenarios, including simulated drone strikes targeting power installations and other critical national infrastructure — a reflection of rapidly evolving security concerns on the peninsula.

Originally established in 1977, the Hwarang exercises serve as a rigorous evaluation of how seamlessly military and civilian agencies can operate together under crisis conditions, with each region's scenarios customized to reflect its specific vulnerabilities and strategic priorities.

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