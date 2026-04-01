Twinkle Khanna Recalls Moment When Akshay Kumar Dropped Her Beloved Hat Into The Maldivian Sea

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna recalled the moment when her husband and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar dropped her beloved hat into the Maldivian sea during their last trip to Maldives.

The actress, through her social media post, shared a humorous glimpse from their previous vacation.

The actor-turned-author took to her social media account to post a throwback video montage from their Maldives trip, where she described the incident as part of the“chaos” created by her superstar husband.

Sharing the video clip, she wrote,“Throwback to our last trip with stunning views, incredible food, and thanks to Mr. K, some chaos. I tried slowing down and delegated the underwater to him, and this is the 'masterpiece' we got. He also dropped my beloved hat into the sea. Couldn't pull rabbits out of a wet hat, but I did manage a few dolphins.”

The video montage captures a mix of serene and playful moments from their holiday. It begins with Twinkle's little dance as she enjoys a relaxed breakfast, followed by visuals of Akshay standing by the crystal-clear waters.

In another clip, the couple is seen walking together at the property.

The video also features glimpses of their underwater adventures, including marine life exploration, and candid moments from their sunset dinner.

A playful segment shows Twinkle pranking Akshay.

Twinkle concluded her note by asking,“What is that one holiday task you should never assign your partner?” and added,“Who knew vacations came with built-in pranks? Happy April Fool's Day.”

Talking about Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, the couple got married in January 2001.

For the uninitiated, Twinkle is the daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actor Dimple Kapadia.

Akshay and Twinkle are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitara.

–IANS

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