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Kazakhstan Launches Digital Financial Map To Track Retail Trade Nationwide
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakhstan has launched the Digital Financial Map, a new system designed to analyze retail trade data across the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.
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