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Kazakhstan Launches Digital Financial Map To Track Retail Trade Nationwide

Kazakhstan Launches Digital Financial Map To Track Retail Trade Nationwide


2026-03-28 05:03:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakhstan has launched the Digital Financial Map, a new system designed to analyze retail trade data across the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The system was introduced by the Ministry of Finance in conjunction with the Center for Electronic Finance at the Digital Qazaqstan forum in Shymkent. The platform provides a comprehensive overview of retail turnover with regional disaggregation and enables the visualization of sales data on an interactive map. Users can examine information by cash registers, retail outlets, and administrative regions, and conduct comparative analyses across different time periods.

At present, the platform relies on fiscal receipt data, with plans to incorporate electronic invoices and delivery notes to expand the dataset. The mandatory use of NTIN product identifiers, effective since January 1, 2026, ensures consistent tracking and comparability of goods nationwide.

Vice Minister of Finance Asset Turysov noted that the platform facilitates a more precise understanding of consumption patterns, allows for timely responses to market fluctuations, and supports evidence-based management decisions.

The initiative forms part of Kazakhstan's broader digital strategy aimed at enhancing economic transparency and strengthening analytics in public finance management.

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Trend News Agency

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