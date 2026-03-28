Belarus And Turkmenistan Streamline International Road Freight Permits For 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Belarus and Turkmenistan have reached an agreement on the allocation of permits for international road freight transport for 2027, thereby facilitating streamlined procedures for carriers from both nations, Trend reports via the Belarus Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The agreement was reached during a session of the Belarus-Turkmenistan Joint Committee on International Road Transport held in Minsk.

In accordance with the principles of reciprocity, drivers operating vehicles authorized for international road transport and equipped with digital tachographs compliant with TIR requirements will be permitted to operate in both countries.

The participants also addressed measures to simplify administrative procedures for Belarusian carriers operating in Turkmenistan and to extend the allowable duration of drivers' stays within the country.

Additionally, in December 2025, the Belarusian logistics operator Beltamozhservice inaugurated a new express rail route for exporting goods to Iran via Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. This service is expected to facilitate international container shipments along the Belarus–Russia–Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran corridor. Delivery along the route requires approximately two weeks, establishing it as one of the fastest and most convenient transport options in the region.