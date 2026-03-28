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Germany Confirms Imminent Direct US-Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Friday said that preparations are in progress for a direct meeting between US and Iranian representatives as part of efforts to bring the ongoing war in Iran to an end.
“This is reportedly set to take place in Pakistan in the very near future,” Wadephul told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. He added that, according to what he knows, prior indirect contacts had already occurred, describing the news as “the first sign of hope and confidence.”
He further noted, “It appears that initial positions have already been exchanged in writing through third parties,” while clarifying that he did not know exactly “who facilitated all of this.”
Wadephul said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio might “perhaps provide a more detailed account of this” during the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in France on Friday. He cautioned, however, that discussing these developments too publicly would not be helpful.
Reiterating Germany’s stance on maritime security, Wadephul said, “As we have always said: Once this war is over, Germany is, in principle, prepared to consider whether we can help secure shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. But we have to get there first.”
“This is reportedly set to take place in Pakistan in the very near future,” Wadephul told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. He added that, according to what he knows, prior indirect contacts had already occurred, describing the news as “the first sign of hope and confidence.”
He further noted, “It appears that initial positions have already been exchanged in writing through third parties,” while clarifying that he did not know exactly “who facilitated all of this.”
Wadephul said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio might “perhaps provide a more detailed account of this” during the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in France on Friday. He cautioned, however, that discussing these developments too publicly would not be helpful.
Reiterating Germany’s stance on maritime security, Wadephul said, “As we have always said: Once this war is over, Germany is, in principle, prepared to consider whether we can help secure shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. But we have to get there first.”
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