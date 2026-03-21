Eid Retail Surge Highlights Shifting Consumer Spending Patterns

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Retailers across Doha have noted a strong pickup in consumer spending, driven by discounting, promotional campaigns, and a seasonal rise during Eid Al Fitr.

Malls and high streets are witnessing increased footfall, with industry players pointing to a concentrated surge in demand for fashion, electronics, and gifting categories.

Retailers say this year's trend reflects a more value-conscious consumer, with shoppers actively seeking discounts rather than making impulse purchases at full price.

“We are seeing high traffic, but customers are much more price-sensitive compared to previous years,” Andrew Williams, a retail analyst, told The Peninsula.

The Eid period remains one of the most critical revenue windows for Qatar's retail sector, with businesses relying on promotional pricing to stimulate volume sales.

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Williams said,“Discounted items are moving significantly faster, especially in apparel and accessories, while full-priced inventory is slower unless it's a premium or seasonal product.”

Across major shopping destinations, including Villaggio Mall and Mall of Qatar, retailers have rolled out Eid campaigns featuring price cuts, bundle offers, and limited-time flash sales.

The strategy appears to be driving both footfall and basket size, as consumers consolidate purchases to take advantage of deals.

Industry observers note that the structure of spending is shifting, with households prioritising essential festive purchases such as clothing, perfumes, and gifts, while remaining cautious on big-ticket items.

"Consumers are still spending, but they are optimising how they spend,” Williams said.“There is a clear tilt toward promotions, and retailers who are not discounting aggressively risk losing market share during this period.”

Retailers also report that categories tied closely to Eid traditions are outperforming. Fragrances, modest fashion and children's wear are among the fastest-moving segments, supported by cultural demand and gifting practices.

At the same time, electronics and lifestyle products are seeing moderate growth, largely driven by promotional pricing rather than organic demand.

“We prepared for Eid with a strong focus on promotional stock,” Williams said.

“The response has been positive, but it's clear that customers are comparing prices more and making deliberate choices.”

Meanwhile, citizens and residents in Doha initially expressed concern over the availability of essential goods as regional tensions escalated, prompting fears of potential supply disruptions.

However, in a recent interview, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, reassured that Qatar's markets remain stable with sufficient supplies of essential, consumer, and luxury goods, bolstered by strong strategic reserves that have not yet been tapped due to adequate stock levels held by suppliers and retailers.

Consumers themselves confirm a more strategic approach to spending.“We usually shop a lot for Eid, but this time we are focusing on offers and only buying what we really need,” said Fatima Ali, a resident in Umm Ghwalina.

“There are good discounts in the malls, so it makes sense to wait for deals rather than shop early.”

Despite the emphasis on value, overall retail activity remains robust, underpinned by population growth, stable incomes, and the cultural significance of Eid shopping.