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Three Missiles Target Jordan Territory
(MENAFN) Three missiles struck Jordanian territory within a 24-hour window, the kingdom announced Friday, marking the latest spillover from the widening conflict engulfing the region as Iran, the US, and Israel remain locked in open hostilities.
According to a state-run news agency, citing the Jordanian army, air defense forces successfully intercepted two of the incoming missiles — but a third evaded defenses and impacted in eastern Jordan. Separately, relevant security teams were mobilized to handle four additional incidents during the same period involving falling debris and unidentified projectiles, the news agency reported, citing a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate.
No casualties were recorded, though the spokesperson confirmed some material damage had occurred.
— Fallout From a War That Has Already Killed 1,340+ —
The strikes on Jordan are the latest consequence of a regional conflagration that erupted on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran — a campaign that has since claimed more than 1,340 lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with relentless waves of drones and missiles directed not only at Israel, but also at Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military assets — inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending shockwaves through global markets and aviation networks.
Three missiles struck Jordanian territory within a 24-hour window, the kingdom announced Friday, marking the latest spillover from the widening conflict engulfing the region as Iran, the US, and Israel remain locked in open hostilities.
According to a state-run news agency, citing the Jordanian army, air defense forces successfully intercepted two of the incoming missiles — but a third evaded defenses and impacted in eastern Jordan. Separately, relevant security teams were mobilized to handle four additional incidents during the same period involving falling debris and unidentified projectiles, the news agency reported, citing a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate.
No casualties were recorded, though the spokesperson confirmed some material damage had occurred.
— Fallout From a War That Has Already Killed 1,340+ —
The strikes on Jordan are the latest consequence of a regional conflagration that erupted on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran — a campaign that has since claimed more than 1,340 lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with relentless waves of drones and missiles directed not only at Israel, but also at Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military assets — inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending shockwaves through global markets and aviation networks.
According to a state-run news agency, citing the Jordanian army, air defense forces successfully intercepted two of the incoming missiles — but a third evaded defenses and impacted in eastern Jordan. Separately, relevant security teams were mobilized to handle four additional incidents during the same period involving falling debris and unidentified projectiles, the news agency reported, citing a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate.
No casualties were recorded, though the spokesperson confirmed some material damage had occurred.
— Fallout From a War That Has Already Killed 1,340+ —
The strikes on Jordan are the latest consequence of a regional conflagration that erupted on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran — a campaign that has since claimed more than 1,340 lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with relentless waves of drones and missiles directed not only at Israel, but also at Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military assets — inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending shockwaves through global markets and aviation networks.
Three missiles struck Jordanian territory within a 24-hour window, the kingdom announced Friday, marking the latest spillover from the widening conflict engulfing the region as Iran, the US, and Israel remain locked in open hostilities.
According to a state-run news agency, citing the Jordanian army, air defense forces successfully intercepted two of the incoming missiles — but a third evaded defenses and impacted in eastern Jordan. Separately, relevant security teams were mobilized to handle four additional incidents during the same period involving falling debris and unidentified projectiles, the news agency reported, citing a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate.
No casualties were recorded, though the spokesperson confirmed some material damage had occurred.
— Fallout From a War That Has Already Killed 1,340+ —
The strikes on Jordan are the latest consequence of a regional conflagration that erupted on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran — a campaign that has since claimed more than 1,340 lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with relentless waves of drones and missiles directed not only at Israel, but also at Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military assets — inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending shockwaves through global markets and aviation networks.
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