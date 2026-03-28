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Missile Debris Hits Near Abu Dhabi’s KEZAD, Injuring Five
(MENAFN) In Abu Dhabi, five people were hurt after fragments from a downed missile landed close to Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
According to official updates, the incident took place “in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD” and resulted from “falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.”
As stated by reports, those injured were identified as “five individuals of an Indian nationality,” with wounds described as “from moderate to minor.” No further clarification was given regarding their medical status or the extent of any structural damage in the area.
Officials also issued guidance urging caution in information sharing. “The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” the statement said.
Authorities did not disclose the exact timing of the event, nor did they confirm whether new safety precautions had been introduced afterward.
According to reports, the episode comes amid heightened regional tensions. Since late February, the United States and Israel have carried out extensive airstrikes on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities. In retaliation, Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military bases, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
According to official updates, the incident took place “in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD” and resulted from “falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.”
As stated by reports, those injured were identified as “five individuals of an Indian nationality,” with wounds described as “from moderate to minor.” No further clarification was given regarding their medical status or the extent of any structural damage in the area.
Officials also issued guidance urging caution in information sharing. “The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” the statement said.
Authorities did not disclose the exact timing of the event, nor did they confirm whether new safety precautions had been introduced afterward.
According to reports, the episode comes amid heightened regional tensions. Since late February, the United States and Israel have carried out extensive airstrikes on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities. In retaliation, Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military bases, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
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