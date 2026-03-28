Posters Backing Nishant Kumar As Future Bihar CM Surface In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 28 (IANS) Political speculation in Bihar has intensified after posters surfaced across Patna on Saturday projecting Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as the future CM of the state.

These posters reflect a section of supporters within Janata Dal (United) who are urging a political transition if Nitish Kumar steps down as Chief Minister.

The messaging also suggests that many supporters are not in favour of Nitish Kumar leaving the CM post, but if he does, they want his political legacy to remain within the family.

This development comes in the backdrop of Nitish Kumar's recent election to the Rajya Sabha on March 16.

As per constitutional provisions, he must resign from his membership in the Bihar Legislative Council within 14 days -- by March 30 -- or risk disqualification from the Rajya Sabha. This deadline has fueled intense political chatter about a possible leadership change in Bihar.

Adding to the speculation, Nishant Kumar has recently become more active in public life. After formally joining the JD(U) earlier this month, he has been regularly attending party meetings and public events in Patna, signalling a potential shift in his political role.

While there has been no official announcement from Nitish Kumar or the party regarding succession, the posters and growing public visibility of Nishant Kumar have certainly added a new dimension to Bihar's already dynamic political landscape.

After formally stepping into active politics, Nishant Kumar has begun making swift organisational moves within the Janata Dal (United), signalling a clear attempt to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

As part of this effort, Nishant Kumar is set to launch a 'Janata Darbar' (public hearing) at the party office in Patna. Through this initiative, he aims to directly engage with the public, listen to their grievances, and ensure prompt redressal -- mirroring the governance style associated with his father, Nitish Kumar.

In a significant organisational push, Nishant recently held a detailed meeting with district and block-level presidents from eight districts of the Tirhut division.