

HONG KONG, Mar 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In the Hong Kong stock market, the key to consistently winning investor trust lies not just in periodic earnings growth, but in the ability to stably transform operating results into shareholder returns. According to the latest 2025 annual results report disclosed by Shoucheng Holdings (0697), the company proposes a dividend of 780 million HKD, corresponding to an average annual market value dividend yield of approximately 5.6%. Looking at the long term, since its strategic transformation in 2018, the company has continuously advanced business transformation and structural optimization, leading to steady improvements in profitability and cash flow quality. It has maintained stable dividends for many consecutive years, with a cumulative dividend scale of approximately 6 billion HKD over eight years, shifting the investment logic from "growth expectations" toward "balancing both growth and returns". It is noteworthy that this dividend does not rely on high leverage or short-term overdrafts; rather, it is a proactive return built on improved balance sheets, enhanced operating quality, and optimized cash flow. As of December 31, 2025, the company's bank balances and cash stood at 3.671 billion HKD, with total borrowings of 979 million HKD. The cash-to-interest-bearing debt coverage ratio is approximately 3.75 times, demonstrating strong dividend sustainability and a significant financial safety margin. Over the past eight years, Shoucheng Holdings has gradually formed a smart infrastructure asset service system centered on parking asset management, industrial space management, REITs investment, and equity investment, constructing a composite model of "operational efficiency + asset management + capital circulation". Mature businesses such as parking and industrial parks continue to provide steady cash flow, serving as the practical foundation for the company's dividends. Meanwhile, REITs investments, the robotics ecosystem, and emerging industry funds further open up space for profit realization and valuation enhancement. Among these, the robotics business is becoming a significant incremental driver of Shoucheng Holdings' long-term value. In recent years, the company has continuously refined its robotics layout around "investment + operations + ecosystem," systematically investing in several leading robotics enterprises. Through scenario integration, channel construction, and industrial services, it has pushed projects from technical verification to commercial implementation. As relevant companies accelerate financing, see valuation increases, or move toward IPOs, the robotics segment is expected to continuously strengthen the company's mid-to-long-term profit release and shareholder return capabilities. Furthermore, in the latest Chairman's Statement, Chairman Zhao Tianyang explicitly expressed "gratitude" to investors and continued to emphasize "creating long-term value for investors". This statement is not merely a declaration of attitude but sends a clear signal: Shoucheng Holdings is placing shareholder returns and long-termism in a more prominent position. For the market, the significance of eight years of continuous dividends has long transcended a simple profit distribution; it serves as a more certain anchor of confidence for long-term capital amidst complex economic cycles.

