Miart Turns 30 With A Bigger, Bolder Edition In Milan

MENAFN - USA Art News) Miart 2026 Details Take Shape: 160 Galleries, a New Three-Level Route, and a Moving-Image Program for the Fair's 30th Anniversary

Miart is marking its 30th anniversary with a newly articulated fair layout and a sharpened curatorial framework, as organizers confirm that the 2026 edition will bring together 160 galleries from 24 countries across three levels of its new venue in Milan. The fair is scheduled for April 17–18, 2026, at Allianz MiCo South Wing.

The three-tiered structure is designed as a“progressive, explorative experience,” with visitors guided through a sequence of sections that moves from emerging practices to historically anchored presentations and, finally, to a dedicated moving-image project.

Emergent, positioned as the official starting point of the fair's route, will be curated by Attilia Fattori Franchini. The section gathers first-time participants from cities including Los Angeles, Johannesburg, and Istanbul, with an emphasis on galleries committed to experimentation, whether through their programs or the artists they champion. The presentations are expected to foreground current preoccupations in contemporary art, with themes ranging from climate change and speculative fiction to identity politics, alongside projects that look backward through art history, memory, and shifting ideas around femininity.

Miart also notes that several booths in Emergent will incorporate site-specific installations. Among the galleries cited are Ilenia (London), Matta (Milan), and Commune (Vienna), pointing to an edition that aims to treat the fair booth not only as a display format but as a space for works conceived in direct response to architecture and context.

At the center of the fair's offering is the Established sector, which Miart describes as a platform where international galleries can place different eras, media, and artistic positions into conversation. A number of exhibitors will use the section to mount monographic presentations. Massimo De Carlo will stage a solo presentation of work by Nicole Wittenberg; Galleria dello Scudo will focus on Emilio Vedova's practice from the 1980s and 1990s; and both Andrew Kreps Gallery and SpazioA will dedicate their booths to Chiara Camoni, who is representing Italy at the 61st Venice Biennale.

On the second floor, Established Anthology will bring together 20 galleries around a shared premise:“to narrate the complexity, trajectories, and transformations of time.” The section is framed as an inquiry into how modern and contemporary visual languages circulate, collide, and influence one another, emphasizing exchange rather than strict periodization.

Crowning the anniversary edition is Movements, a special project produced in collaboration with St. Moritz Art Film Festival and dedicated to the moving image. Curated by Stefano Rabolli Pansera, the program will feature 20 films by artists represented by participating galleries. Miart positions the initiative as both a dialogue between film and other artistic modes and a closer look at the distinct formal and conceptual terrain of artists' moving-image work.

With its expanded international roster, a rethought visitor pathway, and a film program built into the fair's structure, Miart 2026 is signaling an anniversary edition that treats the art fair as more than a marketplace: a staged encounter between new voices, established histories, and the mediums shaping contemporary practice.

Miart 2026 will be held April 17–18, 2026, at Allianz MiCo South Wing, Milan.