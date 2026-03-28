Qatar Foundation For Social Work Wins Family-Friendly Institutions Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Qatar Foundation for Social Work won the Family-Friendly Institutions Award for 2025, granted by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, in recognition of its efforts in technological innovation supporting families and in developing services to enhance their efficiency and sustainability.

This achievement reflects the foundation's approach to improving its services and adopting digital solutions that facilitate access for target groups and increase service efficiency, in line with community needs and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

In this context, CEO of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, Rashid Mohammed Al Hamda Al Nuaimi said that this recognition represents the outcome of joint efforts between the foundation and its affiliated centers, and reflects its commitment to enhancing services and expanding their impact through innovation. He noted that the foundation will continue to develop its programs and initiatives to improve service quality and broaden access.

The award represents an important addition to the foundation's track record in supporting families and strengthening their vital role in society.

It also reflects regional recognition of its efforts in leveraging technological innovation to improve and enhance the efficiency of family services.

It is worth noting that the foundation had previously won the Child-Friendly Institutions Award in 2023, in recognition of its efforts to protect the institution of family and marriage from contemporary challenges, highlighting its continued excellence and institutional development.