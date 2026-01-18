Chery Launches Trans-National Warranty On All Models

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chery brand has officially announced the launch of its trans-national warranty. Effective from 2026, the policy will cover all Chery models across all global markets, breaking traditional regional limitations in automotive aftersales service and realizing a truly customer-centric model of“purchase anywhere, warranty everywhere.”

Whether traveling abroad, working overseas, or relocating internationally, Chery owners will be able to access professional after sales support worldwide.

The Trans-national Warranty applies to Chery's entire product lineup and extends to all markets where Chery vehicles are sold. Under the policy, owners requiring warranty services while abroad may visit any authorized Chery service center in the local market terms will strictly follow the original warranty agreement signed at the point of purchase, ensuring that customer rights remain fully protected regardless of location.

To support the program, Chery has established a global digital warranty management system, enabling service centers to access vehicle warranty information across borders, submit claims, and coordinate genuine parts supply efficiently.

This system ensures unified standards and streamlined processes across Chery's global service network, significantly improving service efficiency. From fault diagnosis to repair completion, Chery's service teams are committed to delivering timely and professional support worldwide.

Since the launch of the 'CHERY FAMILY CARE' service brand in 2025, Chery has always put customers at the center and kept refining and continuously improving its global service network. With standardised and regulated after-sales support, it delivers more convenient and professional service experiences to car owners worldwide. In the future, Chery will continue to upgrade its service system to provide unwavering protection for global users!