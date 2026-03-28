Smart Workforce AI Selected For Vivatech 2026 Canadian Delegation

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Mohamed Yousuf, CEO and co-founder of Smartwork Force AI, will be among those representing Smart Workforce AI for VivaTech 2026 as part of the Canadian delegation"VivaTech 2026 takes place in Paris, France, from June 17-20

TORONTO, Ontario - March 27, 2026 - Smart Workforce AI, an AI-powered scheduling and workforce forecasting platform, has been selected to join the Canadian delegation for VivaTech 2026 in Paris, France, this coming June. VivaTech brings together startups from the tech community across Europe and the world to share and collaborate on ideas, innovation and what's next in tech.

“VivaTech is where the future takes shape,” said Mohamed Yousuf, CEO and co-founder of Smart Workforce AI.“Being selected to represent Canada places us in the middle of that conversation, where we can contribute to defining how AI will responsibly transform industries and societies.”

Yousuf has a diverse and extensive background working in AI and in schedule planning. Prior to Smart Workforce AI, he spent over a decade working in global aviation with airlines such as Air Canada and Etihad Airways, managing crew planning, manpower strategy and operational workforce optimization in highly complex, regulated environments. Yousuf has used that expertise to build Smart Workforce AI and has helped businesses streamline their scheduling process and move away from more rigid, manual scheduling processes.

Smart Workforce AI serves a wide portfolio of shift-based workplaces, from healthcare to construction to retail to hospitality. Businesses utilize Smart Workforce's AI system to better determine scheduling needs, assist with time-off requests and ensure the proper number of staff is scheduled based on the demands of each day.

Smart Workforce AI was selected from more than 170 applications to be part of the Canadian Delegation at VivaTech. Smart Workforce AI will join the likes of Stripe, Anthropic, and Salesforce-all of whom have attended VivaTech in recent years.

2026 is the third consecutive year the Canadian Delegation will present at VivaTech. The goals for the delegation include:



Strengthening Canada's leadership on the international stage in AI and technology.

Supporting Canadian tech players in their global expansion. Building bridges between the Canadian ecosystem and those of other countries.

VivaTech will host over 13,500 startups from 174 countries this year. More than 3,600 investors will also be present, looking to help spur the next great tech company. Over the course of the four-day event, more than 180,000 people are expected to attend.

VivaTech 2026 takes place from June 17-20 at the Dome de Paris. Tickets can be purchased on VivaTech's website at get-your-pass.

For media inquiries or requests for more information on Mohamed Yousuf or Smart Workforce AI, please contact Michael Knauff, Publicist at Otter PR, at....

About Mohamed Yousuf

Mohamed Yousuf is the CEO and founder of Smart Workforce AI, a workforce intelligence platform focused on transforming how shift-based industries operate in an AI-driven world. His background is rooted in building and scaling technology-driven systems that address structural inefficiencies in workforce planning, scheduling, and labor utilization across sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, retail, and manufacturing. Through Smart Workforce AI, Mohamed focuses on moving organizations away from rigid, approval-heavy scheduling models and toward intelligent, adaptive systems that balance operational needs with greater employee autonomy.

As a thought leader, Mohamed is a pragmatic voice on the future of work, human-centered AI, and workforce transformation. He advocates for responsible AI adoption that prioritizes reskilling and augmentation before displacement, emphasizing that AI's greatest value lies in improving productivity while preserving dignity, trust, and long-term economic stability. His work sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence, workforce strategy, and organizational design, with a clear focus on helping organizations adopt AI in ways that benefit both businesses and the people who keep them running.