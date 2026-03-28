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Electric Load Hits 3,560 Megawatts Friday

Electric Load Hits 3,560 Megawatts Friday


2026-03-28 12:15:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- The electric load on Friday reached 3,560 megawatts, according to data from the National Electric Power Company.
The figure marks a noticeable decrease compared to the highest demand recorded during the recent weather depression on Wednesday, when peak load climbed to 3,870 megawatts.

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Jordan News Agency

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