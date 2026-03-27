Quantum Biopharma Provides Corporate Update

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TORONTO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“ Quantum” or the“ Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, is pleased to announce the following corporate update.

The Company announces the grant of 35,000 stock options (the "Stock Options") to certain employees, and consultants. Each option granted vests immediately and is exercisable at a price of CA$6.50 for a period of five years from the issue date. The Stock Options and the common shares underlying the Stock Options are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period. All Stock Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan re-approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on May 19, 2023.

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“ Lucid”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented UNBUZZDTM and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“ Unbuzzd” ) (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 19.84% (as of December 31, 2025) of Unbuzzd at The agreement with Unbuzzd also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzdTM until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

Forward Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“potential”,“believe”,“intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the closing of the Offering and the Debt Settlement; the use of proceeds from the Offering; and the Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement, and potential issuance of Shares and Debenture Units.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, including but not limited to: the Company has the ability to complete additional tranches of the Offering and the Debt Settlement.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks relating to the Company's business and operations generally; and the reader is urged to refer to additional information relating to Quantum BioPharma, including its annual information form, which can be located on the SEDAR+ website at and on the EDGAR section of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's website at for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board

Email: ...

Telephone: (833) 571-1811