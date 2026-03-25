UN Rights Council Set To Hold Urgent Debate Friday On Iran School Strike

MENAFN - Jordan Times) GENEVA - The UN Human Rights Council is ready to hold a second urgent debate this week linked to the Middle East war, focused on a deadly strike on an Iranian school.

Council president Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro told the United Nations' top rights body that a request for an urgent debate on the "protection of children and educational institutions in international armed conflicts" could take place on Friday.

The debate, requested by Iran, China and Cuba, explicitly refers to the airstrike on a school in the southern city of Minab on the first day of the war on February 28 that killed at least 165 people, most of them children.

A US Tomahawk cruise missile hit the school due to a targeting mistake, according to the preliminary findings of a US military investigation reported by The New York Times newspaper.

Suryodipuro made his announcement at the start of another rare urgent debate at the council focused on the Middle East war.

Iran has accused Israel and the United States of conducting a strike on an elementary school in the southern city of Minab, which it said killed more than 150 people.

US President Donald Trump has blamed Iran, while the Pentagon has said it is investigating the incident.

The New York Times has authenticated video uploaded by Iran's semi-official MehrNews showing a US Tomahawk cruise missile striking a structure described as a clinic inside a Revolutionary Guards' base next to the school.

According to the Times, in this war, the only military using Tomahawks is the United States.

The footage showed dust and smoke rising from the direction of the school, indicating at least one earlier explosion.