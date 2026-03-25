Gujarat's Bharuch District Emerges As The 'Chemical Capital Of India'

Bharuch district has emerged as Gujarat's key hub for the chemical and petrochemical industry, with the state government highlighting its growing contribution to the country's export economy ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for South Gujarat 2026.

According to a press release, Gujarat has always remained at the forefront of India's industrial development, with Bharuch district emerging as a key hub for the chemical and petrochemical industry. "With well-developed industrial clusters such as Ankleshwar, Panoli, Jhagadia, Dahej, Saykha, and Vilayat, Bharuch district has today become a significant center for a world-class chemical ecosystem. The presence of numerous small, medium, and large industries has strengthened its manufacturing capabilities, earning it the title of the "Chemical Capital of India," the release said.

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference to Boost Growth

The release stated that to further accelerate the progress, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for South Gujarat 2026 will be held in Surat. VGRC is a key regional platform of the state that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers from industry, trade, and innovation that will open new avenues for investment, technological collaboration, and global partnerships, driving the next phase of Gujarat's industrial growth.

Industrial Landscape and Employment

The release said around 1,394 small and large industries are currently operational in Bharuch across sub-sectors, including chemicals and petrochemicals, drugs and pharmaceutical intermediates, dyes and pigments, agrochemicals and pesticides, and textiles and fibres -- providing direct and indirect employment to nearly 2 lakh people. "In Bharuch district, around 1,394 small and large industries are operating across various sub-sectors, including chemicals and petrochemicals, drugs and pharmaceutical intermediates, dyes and pigments, agrochemicals and pesticides, as well as textiles and fibres. More than 45% of these chemical units are located in industrial estates such as Ankleshwar, Panoli, Jhagadia, Dahej, Saykha, and Vilayat, providing direct and indirect employment to nearly 2 lakh people," it said.

Factors Driving Industrial Progress

On the key factors behind industrial growth, the release said that with strong infrastructure facilities such as transportation, roads, power, water, and skilled manpower, along with favourable state government policies, Bharuch has developed a robust industrial environment. Both MSMEs and large companies are contributing to this industrial progress, enhancing local employment while also establishing the country's strong presence in exports, it stated.

A Major Contributor to National Exports

The release said Bharuch district has emerged as a major growth engine for India's economic development, particularly in the chemical sector, and it contributes more than approximately 19% to the country's total chemical exports, while Gujarat contributed around 45% to India's total chemical exports last year, reflecting the state's strong industrial base and global competitiveness. This district plays a crucial role in exports at both the state and national levels. Various chemical products manufactured here are exported to global markets such as the United States, Brazil, Japan, the Netherlands, and South Africa, receiving high recognition from customers worldwide," it said.

Aligning with Global Standards

The release said that under VGRC South Gujarat, dedicated sessions, investment meets, startup pitches, and innovation dialogues for the chemical and petrochemical sector will help local industries align with global standards. It further added that hosting VGRC in Surat will also boost transportation, logistics, and trade activities, while strengthening collaboration with national and international companies. "This will open new opportunities for industries in Bharuch and nearby regions, attract new investments, and inspire a younger generation of entrepreneurs," it added.

Environmental Protection and Sustainable Growth

The release said that in recent years, due to the positive role of industrialists, several high-quality sites for the disposal of hazardous waste have been made operational in the region and facilities worth crores have been established to control air pollution. For the disposal of treated wastewater, effluents from Ankleshwar, Jhagadia, Panoli, Dahej, and Vilayat are discharged deep into the sea at sites designated by NEERI. Adequate data regarding environmental protection is available with GPCB and CPCB, the release added.

Along with industrial development, environmental protection and sustainable growth are key necessities of the present time. In Bharuch, systems such as Common Effluent Treatment Plants, air pollution control machinery, and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems are in place, promoting sustainable production processes.

Government Support and Policy Initiatives

The release said that by creating the necessary infrastructure framework for the chemical industry, developing industrial estates accordingly, allocating land through easy installment schemes, and offering benefits such as government subsidies, electricity bill concessions, and earlier service tax and now GST reimbursement schemes, the government has significantly boosted the sector. Through facilities such as single-window systems and online portals provided by the state government, the approval process for industries has become simpler. As both time and cost are saved, more industries are showing interest in investing, it added.

Future Prospects and Investment Hubs

The release further added that with initiatives such as the Petrochemical Investment Region covering the Dahej area and important platforms like VGRC, new doors for large-scale investment and industrial development are set to open in Bharuch and surrounding regions. Such platforms will provide local industries with access to modern technology, global connections, and new investments. Platforms like VGRC will enhance collaboration between the state government, industrialists, and young entrepreneurs, strengthening the vision of "Vocal for Local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat," it added.

Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR)

The release said, the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR), declared across 452.98 square kilometres by the central and state governments, is emerging as a major investment hub for the future. Although there is still a need to further develop infrastructure such as water, electricity, and roads in certain areas, the process of building world-class logistics and manufacturing infrastructure under this project is progressing steadily, which will prove highly beneficial for chemical and petrochemical units, it said

As a result of all these efforts, Bharuch district is now not only a hub of the chemical sector but is also emerging as a prominent industrial centre with a strong position on the global industrial map, offering new directions and opportunities for the holistic development of the entire region, the release added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)