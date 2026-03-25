Dalai Lama's Envoy Briefs Japan Mps On China's New 'Ethnic Unity' Law

Representative Tsewang Gyalpo Arya from the Liaison Office of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama met Japanese lawmakers Eriko Yamatani and Akimasa Ishikawa, who serve as Chairperson and former General Secretary of the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet, at the parliament building in Nagatacho, Tokyo, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Concerns over China's 'Ethnic Unity' Law

During the meeting, Representative Arya briefed the lawmakers on China's recently introduced law on the "Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress," which is set to come into effect on July 1. He presented a summary of the legislation and explained that, according to his assessment, the Chinese Communist Party intends to use the law to legitimise policies aimed at eroding and assimilating the identity, language, and culture of minority communities, while also criminalising resistance to such assimilation efforts, the CTA report stated.

Call for Action on Tibet Human Rights

Arya also handed over a copy of the resolution adopted by the Japan Tibet Support Group on February 28 and urged the lawmakers to pursue the three key points outlined in it with both the government and parliament. These include issuing a strong statement condemning human rights violations in Tibet, setting up a dedicated human rights monitoring mechanism, and calling on the Chinese authorities to refrain from interfering in Tibetan religious matters, including the process of selecting the reincarnation of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, as cited in the CTA report.

Further Briefings and Updates

Additionally, Representative Arya informed the lawmakers about the International Tibet Support Group conference held in Dharamshala, which was attended by six delegates from Japan and two from South Korea. He also briefed them on the ongoing observance of the Year of Compassion and exhibitions showcasing the life and four principal commitments of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Japanese Lawmakers Express Concern

Lawmakers Yamatani and Ishikawa welcomed the updates, expressing concern over what they described as continued repression in Tibet and voicing shock over the Ethnic Unity law and reports of colonial-style boarding schools. They were also presented with the Japanese translation of the latest report on these schools and assured that they would share the information with fellow parliamentarians promptly.

Tashi Yangzom, Secretary of Tibet House Japan, was also present during the meeting alongside Representative Arya, the CTA report added. (ANI)

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