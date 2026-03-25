New Body To Be Formed For Fort Conservation In Maharashtra: Minister Shelar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said on Wednesday in the State Assembly that the state is taking comprehensive steps toward the conservation of the state's historic forts.

A dedicated Fort Conservation Authority will be established to manage forts with UNESCO nominations and to preserve unprotected (uncovered) forts, the Minister added.

Minister Shelar said that there are 54 forts under the Central government and 62 protected by the state.

"Registration of unprotected forts is ongoing; 25 forts within forest areas have already been recorded."

A committee chaired by the Cultural Affairs Department Secretary, Kiran H. Kulkarni, will be formed to oversee the new 'Fort Conservation Authority'.

The funding will be prioritised through private investment, CSR, and initiatives like 'Maha-Varasa'.

The Minister said that under the concept of the "Maratha Military Landscape of India", 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have received UNESCO World Heritage nominations.

A site management plan is being developed to set up information boards, public utility centres, and tourism facilities at these locations.

"The historic sword of the founder of the Nagpur Bhonsle dynasty was purchased at an auction. It is currently kept at the Central Museum in Nagpur and will soon be exhibited at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai for public viewing," Minister Shelar added.

According to the Minister, efforts are underway to include Maharashtra's public Ganeshotsav in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

"A formal proposal will be submitted in cooperation with the Central government. Development meetings for the Jogeshwari Caves will be held soon, and conservation work for Dharamveer Gad and Rajguru Wada will be expedited," he noted.

Meanwhile, State Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that a massive roadmap is being prepared to brand Maharashtra internationally and establish it as the leading tourism state in India.

"The budget for the Tourism Department has seen a significant increase, rising from nearly Rs 1,500 crore last year to Rs 2,096 crore in the current budget. Special campaigns will be launched to place Maharashtra's forts, beaches, religious sites, and natural spots on the global tourism map," he added.

The Minister cited the positive response from foreign tourists at the Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani festivals as a successful model for showcasing the state's culture, food, and art.

He told the State Assembly that facilities and centres are being built at selected sites under this central initiative.

Development proposals for Vidarbha (Kalyaneshwar, Hanumangadi and Navegaon) are under consideration.

A separate roadmap for Konkan's beaches is being drafted, noting that the road connectivity to Goa's Mopa International Airport will boost local tourism.

While pilgrimage sites often fall under the Rural Development Department, the Tourism Department will provide financial aid based on District Collector proposals to improve facilities at high-traffic religious sites.

Minister Desai assured the House that additional funds for local tourism demands would be considered in the upcoming supplementary demands.