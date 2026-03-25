Arjun Kapoor Says 'Still Lost Without U' As He Remembers His Mother On Her 14Th Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) It has been 14 years since Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor lost their mother, Mona Kapoor.

Remembering his mother on her death anniversary on Wednesday, Arjun wrote on social media, "14 years & we are still lost without u Maa", followed by a broken heart emoji.

Additionally, Anshula also penned a heartfelt note revealing what she misses the most about her mom.

The entrepreneur shared that she misses the version of herself she used to be in the presence of her mother.

Anshula said that she might not remember each and every moment with her mother, but she clearly remembers what it felt like to be loved by her.

"Maa, I don't remember everything about you anymore, but I remember what it felt like to be yours. To come to you with the smallest things - a headache, a bad day, a complaint that didn't even make sense... and still be heard like it mattered (sic)," she wrote on her official Instagram handle.

"There was a version of me that only existed in your presence, and I think that's what I miss the most. Not just you, but the way you saw me", added Anshula.

She further confessed that even after so much time, she still finds herself thinking "I need to tell mom", admitting that this feeling will never fade as she will always need her mother.

"14 years since the last time I held your hand, and some days I still catch myself thinking,“I need to tell mom.” And this feeling will never go away. Because I will always need my Maa. Miss you everyday. Love you forever," the post concluded.

Anshula further said that as her memories of her mother are fading with time, she has reached a new stage of grief, the one she was not prepared for.

However, she added that forgetting the details does not necessarily mean that you are forgetting the person.