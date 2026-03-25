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OpenAI Announces Shutdown of Viral Sora Video App
(MENAFN) OpenAI has confirmed it is discontinuing its once-popular Sora application, a platform that surged in popularity last year for AI-generated short videos but also drew scrutiny over deepfake risks.
In a short post published Wednesday on X, OpenAI announced it is “saying goodbye to the Sora app,” offering no explanation for the decision.
“To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you,” the company wrote. “What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.”
Launched in late 2024, Sora quickly became a breakout product following the debut of its upgraded second-generation model and a dedicated mobile app in September. The platform rapidly climbed to the top of Apple’s iOS Photo and Video rankings, fueled by a wave of viral content—from lifelike portrayals of historical figures to imaginative pop culture blends.
Until now, OpenAI had not signaled any plans to phase out the service. As recently as December, the company revealed a $1 billion partnership with Disney, later scrapped, aimed at bringing major franchises like Marvel and Star Wars into the app’s ecosystem.
Despite its early success, Sora became increasingly controversial. Critics raised alarms about the misuse of AI to create deepfakes, spread misinformation, and replicate celebrity likenesses or copyrighted works without authorization. Advocacy organizations, researchers, and entertainment industry voices warned of broader implications, including nonconsensual content and threats to creative employment.
Amid growing pressure, OpenAI introduced tighter controls, limiting AI-generated portrayals of well-known figures such as Michael Jackson and Martin Luther King Jr. The measures followed objections from estates and labor groups, including the U.S. performers union SAG-AFTRA.
A spokesperson for Disney confirmed the company will also withdraw from its collaboration with OpenAI.
“As the nascent AI field advances rapidly, we respect OpenAI’s decision to exit the video generation business and shift its priorities,” the spokesperson said in a written statement to the media. “We will continue to explore AI technologies that respect IP and creators’ rights.”
The shutdown comes as OpenAI is reportedly preparing for a potential initial public offering later this year. Market analysts view the move as a strategic shift to reduce costs, given the high computational demands of AI video generation and challenges in building a sustainable revenue model.
According to reports, the company is reallocating resources toward more commercially promising areas, including AI-powered “co-workers” and robotics.
OpenAI said additional details, including the timeline for shutting down Sora and instructions for users to download their content, will be released soon.
In a short post published Wednesday on X, OpenAI announced it is “saying goodbye to the Sora app,” offering no explanation for the decision.
“To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you,” the company wrote. “What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.”
Launched in late 2024, Sora quickly became a breakout product following the debut of its upgraded second-generation model and a dedicated mobile app in September. The platform rapidly climbed to the top of Apple’s iOS Photo and Video rankings, fueled by a wave of viral content—from lifelike portrayals of historical figures to imaginative pop culture blends.
Until now, OpenAI had not signaled any plans to phase out the service. As recently as December, the company revealed a $1 billion partnership with Disney, later scrapped, aimed at bringing major franchises like Marvel and Star Wars into the app’s ecosystem.
Despite its early success, Sora became increasingly controversial. Critics raised alarms about the misuse of AI to create deepfakes, spread misinformation, and replicate celebrity likenesses or copyrighted works without authorization. Advocacy organizations, researchers, and entertainment industry voices warned of broader implications, including nonconsensual content and threats to creative employment.
Amid growing pressure, OpenAI introduced tighter controls, limiting AI-generated portrayals of well-known figures such as Michael Jackson and Martin Luther King Jr. The measures followed objections from estates and labor groups, including the U.S. performers union SAG-AFTRA.
A spokesperson for Disney confirmed the company will also withdraw from its collaboration with OpenAI.
“As the nascent AI field advances rapidly, we respect OpenAI’s decision to exit the video generation business and shift its priorities,” the spokesperson said in a written statement to the media. “We will continue to explore AI technologies that respect IP and creators’ rights.”
The shutdown comes as OpenAI is reportedly preparing for a potential initial public offering later this year. Market analysts view the move as a strategic shift to reduce costs, given the high computational demands of AI video generation and challenges in building a sustainable revenue model.
According to reports, the company is reallocating resources toward more commercially promising areas, including AI-powered “co-workers” and robotics.
OpenAI said additional details, including the timeline for shutting down Sora and instructions for users to download their content, will be released soon.
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