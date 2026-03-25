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Ghana Enters Landmark EU Defense Partnership
(MENAFN) Ghana has etched its name in diplomatic history, becoming the first African nation to enter into a formal security and defense partnership with the European Union — a landmark agreement targeting counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and the fragile stability of an increasingly volatile region.
Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang announced the milestone alongside EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas at a joint press conference in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Tuesday. The partnership places Ghana in the company of nations such as the UK, Canada, Japan, and Norway, all of which have already inked similar agreements with Brussels.
"This demonstrates the strengthening collaboration between Ghana and the European Union in tackling evolving security challenges, especially in our subregion and across the Sahel," Opoku-Agyemang said.
The vice president painted a sobering picture of the security landscape across West Africa, pointing to the recent killing of Ghanaian traders in Burkina Faso as a grim illustration of the dangers facing the region. She stressed that the partnership reinforces the indispensable role of cross-border cooperation in safeguarding lives and preserving stability throughout the subregion. To date, the EU has backed more than 30 security initiatives in the area, including approximately 40 training programs for both military and civilian personnel.
Kallas made clear that the agreement is rooted in a shared vulnerabilities, arguing that "security in Europe and Africa is deeply, deeply interconnected."
"The new agreement allows us to work more closely in areas like counterterrorism, conflict prevention, cyber security," the EU foreign policy chief said.
She confirmed that Ghana would also receive tangible military assets under the deal, including surveillance drones, anti-drone weaponry, and motorcycles — hardware aimed at bolstering Accra's operational capacity on the ground.
Kallas further noted that both parties share a commitment to peace beyond their own borders, having consistently raised their voices on conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, the Sahel, and the Middle East. Describing the war in Ukraine as "an existential threat for Europe," she cautioned that its consequences ripple far beyond the continent — including into Ghana itself.
On the troubling recruitment of African nationals into foreign conflicts, Kallas was pointed in her condemnation, warning that such efforts "prey on economic hardship" and declaring: "Your citizens should not be lured into a war that is not theirs."
The EU chief also expressed anticipation for deepened collaboration when Ghana assumes the chairmanship of the African Union next year — a role that could amplify Accra's continental influence at a pivotal moment for African security.
Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang announced the milestone alongside EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas at a joint press conference in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Tuesday. The partnership places Ghana in the company of nations such as the UK, Canada, Japan, and Norway, all of which have already inked similar agreements with Brussels.
"This demonstrates the strengthening collaboration between Ghana and the European Union in tackling evolving security challenges, especially in our subregion and across the Sahel," Opoku-Agyemang said.
The vice president painted a sobering picture of the security landscape across West Africa, pointing to the recent killing of Ghanaian traders in Burkina Faso as a grim illustration of the dangers facing the region. She stressed that the partnership reinforces the indispensable role of cross-border cooperation in safeguarding lives and preserving stability throughout the subregion. To date, the EU has backed more than 30 security initiatives in the area, including approximately 40 training programs for both military and civilian personnel.
Kallas made clear that the agreement is rooted in a shared vulnerabilities, arguing that "security in Europe and Africa is deeply, deeply interconnected."
"The new agreement allows us to work more closely in areas like counterterrorism, conflict prevention, cyber security," the EU foreign policy chief said.
She confirmed that Ghana would also receive tangible military assets under the deal, including surveillance drones, anti-drone weaponry, and motorcycles — hardware aimed at bolstering Accra's operational capacity on the ground.
Kallas further noted that both parties share a commitment to peace beyond their own borders, having consistently raised their voices on conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, the Sahel, and the Middle East. Describing the war in Ukraine as "an existential threat for Europe," she cautioned that its consequences ripple far beyond the continent — including into Ghana itself.
On the troubling recruitment of African nationals into foreign conflicts, Kallas was pointed in her condemnation, warning that such efforts "prey on economic hardship" and declaring: "Your citizens should not be lured into a war that is not theirs."
The EU chief also expressed anticipation for deepened collaboration when Ghana assumes the chairmanship of the African Union next year — a role that could amplify Accra's continental influence at a pivotal moment for African security.
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