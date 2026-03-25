Anaplan Announces Latest AI-Driven Innovations And Applications To Advance Enterprise Decision-Making

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offerings combine AI reasoning with Anaplan's platform, leveraging deep domain expertise, machine learning, and dynamic calculations to enable confident decisions at scale

MIAMI, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaplan, a leading AI-driven scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making in today's complex business environment, today announced new AI innovations, including the availability of Anaplan CoModeler, Custom Analyst, and Agent Studio, alongside the launch of 12 new purpose-built, out-of-the-box applications. Together, these innovations bring decades of deep domain expertise and predictive, generative, and agentic AI directly into key enterprise planning workflows, positioning Anaplan as the decision infrastructure enterprises can rely on to make better, faster decisions at scale.

“The mandate to adopt AI has created a new critical challenge for business decision-making: AI must do more than retrieve answers - it must compute them with precision and confidence,” said Adam Thier, chief product and technology officer, Anaplan.“That is why we've architected our platform to be the computational engine that connects every operational choice to its financial outcome. This gives our customers the ability to see the full impact of a decision before they make it, allowing them to respond to market changes faster and capitalize on opportunities others can't see.”

Anaplan combines the conversational access and reasoning power of large language models (LLMs) with a deterministic planning engine to promote accurate, traceable, and auditable calculations. Built on proven machine learning, explicit business logic, and real-time calculation models, Anaplan delivers precise, reliable insights. Crucially, with over a decade of domain expertise across finance, supply chain, sales, and workforce planning, Anaplan provides the business context AI needs to interpret enterprise data and enable the precision required for agile decision-making.

Because Anaplan is deeply integrated across enterprise systems and workflows, it continuously generates proprietary scenario data that drives faster insights and more confident decisions. Many of the world's leading AI organizations, including AWS, Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, OpenAI, ServiceNow, Salesforce and others, rely on Anaplan's AI-driven scenario planning and analysis platform to make their most complex and critical business decisions.

AI at the Core: Intelligent Experts for Every Business Function

Following the introduction of intelligent, role-based agents in December, today's launch expands Anaplan's AI capabilities with new innovations designed to deliver immediate productivity gains for customers while accelerating the ability to build and deploy fit-for-purpose AI agents tailored to their unique business needs. This includes:





Anaplan CoModeler: An intelligent, role-based AI agent for the architects of enterprise planning, CoModeler empowers model builders to create, extend, and optimize planning models with greater speed and consistency.

Anaplan Custom Analys t Agent Studio “CoModeler feels like an extra set of hands when building complex formulas,” said Gary Loveday, planning systems and BI manager, Sky.“It saves our team significant time and helps newer model builders progress faster and more confidently.” “CoModeler consistently delivers comprehensive implementation plans in minutes for common tasks, surfaces optimization opportunities we might otherwise miss, and produces clear, role‐specific documentation that takes on the heavy lifting so we can focus our time and expertise on higher‐value, more complex build work,” said Lucy Crampton, head of planning, Virgin Media O2.“It also proposes alternative approaches to complex solutions, helping us accelerate delivery with greater speed and confidence.” Future-Ready Out-of-the-Box Applications Reveal Domain Expertise in Action

Anaplan also announced the availability of 12 new purpose-built applications that offer out-of-the-box functionality to address specific, high-value challenges faced by finance, sales, supply chain, IT, and human resources leaders. Drawing on more than a decade of enterprise planning experience, these applications embed domain-specific best practices and are designed to accelerate time to value, lower implementation risk, and drive greater impact as customers connect multiple applications together. These new applications:



Drive profitable growth for finance teams and the office of the CFO





Project Cost Planning





Profitability Analysis





Subscription Revenue Planning





Consensus Margin Planning





Software Spend Optimization: Gives IT and finance control over software spend and aligns technology investments with business priorities through unified contract data, proactive renewal management, and powerful scenario planning.







Build resilient operations for supply chain and retail leaders









Trade Promotion Management









Spend Analysis and Forecasting









Assortment Planning









Allocation and Replenishment Planning











Align talent with strategy for HR and workforce leaders













Contact Center Planning











Project Resource Planning













Deliver predictable revenue for sales and marketing leaders

Sales Forecasting “Our applications are optimized for the age of AI and based on decades of deep functional expertise,” said EJ Tavella, EVP and GM of integrated business applications, Anaplan.“Each application reflects the complex relationships and trade-offs that define how modern businesses operate. By combining domain expertise and AI, we give our customers more than insights - we give them a clear path to making fast, informed, and effective decisions.” Today's announcement from Anaplan signals a pivotal moment in the evolution of enterprise AI. The organizations that will create the most value will not simply adopt AI but embed it deeply into the way decisions are made across the enterprise. With a unified platform, a new suite of domain-specific applications, and decades of planning expertise, Anaplan is helping redefine how AI drives better decisions at scale. About Anaplan

Anaplan is a leading AI-driven scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making in today's complex business environment so that enterprises can outpace their competition and the market. By building connections and collaboration across organizational silos, our platform intelligently surfaces key insights - so businesses can make the right decisions, right now. More than 2,500 global brands plan with Anaplan. To learn more, visit . Media contact:

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