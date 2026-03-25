403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thailand to See Electricity Price Increases Amid Rising LNG Costs
(MENAFN) Electricity prices in Thailand could increase by as much as 18% during the May to August billing cycle, driven by rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) costs linked to the Middle East conflict, as stated by reports.
The country’s Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to propose new tariffs ranging between approximately 3.95 and 4.59 Thai baht per kilowatt-hour, compared to the current rate of around $0.11 in place until the end of April. The highest proposed rate would mark an increase of up to 18%, underscoring mounting financial pressure on both households and businesses.
Thailand depends heavily on LNG—along with domestic gas supplies from the Gulf of Thailand and imports from Myanmar—for roughly 60% of its electricity production, making it particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in global energy prices.
Cost pressures have intensified after two LNG shipments from Qatar, each carrying 60,000 tons, were unable to transit the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, spot LNG prices have surged to about $25 per million British thermal units, nearly double the average seen last year, significantly raising fuel expenses for electricity generation.
The country’s Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to propose new tariffs ranging between approximately 3.95 and 4.59 Thai baht per kilowatt-hour, compared to the current rate of around $0.11 in place until the end of April. The highest proposed rate would mark an increase of up to 18%, underscoring mounting financial pressure on both households and businesses.
Thailand depends heavily on LNG—along with domestic gas supplies from the Gulf of Thailand and imports from Myanmar—for roughly 60% of its electricity production, making it particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in global energy prices.
Cost pressures have intensified after two LNG shipments from Qatar, each carrying 60,000 tons, were unable to transit the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, spot LNG prices have surged to about $25 per million British thermal units, nearly double the average seen last year, significantly raising fuel expenses for electricity generation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment