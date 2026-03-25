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Bybit Launches AI Skills For Powering AI Agents For Crypto Trading With Zero Setup, 253 API Endpoints And Growing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25th March, 2026: Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of AI Trading Skill, a feature that enables users to execute crypto trades, access market data, and manage assets using simple natural language through any major AI assistant, including ChatGPT, OpenClaw, Claude, Gemini, Cursor, and Windsurf. With zero installation, universal AI compatibility, and 253 API endpoints, the launch marks a significant step toward agentic trading - where AI interprets user intent and executes actions seamlessly.
Key Advantages
Zero installation: No Node Package Manager (NPM), Command Line Interface (CLI), Software Development Kit or configuration files - get started instantly.
Universal AI compatibility: Works with all major AI platforms and assistants.
Automatic updates: The Skill updates automatically alongside Bybit's platform, ensuring users always have access to the latest features.
Full Market Access, Powered by AI
Behind the natural-language interface lies Bybit's complete trading ecosystem. With six modules, Bybit AI Skills enables everything from querying live prices to executing complex orders. The 253 API endpoints allow users to chain commands, follow up with additional queries, and manage their portfolio intuitively - all without ever touching a traditional trading interface.
Market Intelligence: Querying real-time prices, candle lines, order book depth, and funding rates.
Spot Trading: Executing market buy/sell, limit orders, and batch operations.
Derivatives Trading: Leverage trading, take-profit/stop-loss, and conditional orders.
Earn: Flexible Savings and On-Chain Earn.
Account & Assets: Accessing account information, deposits, withdrawals, and currency conversion.
Advanced Features: Real-time market intelligence and execution tools through WebSocket streams, including margin lending (e.g., "Borrow 10,000 USDT"), price differential trading (e.g., "Place a price difference order"), and RFQ pricing (e.g., "Get BTC options bulk pricing").
Bybit has long been committed to unlocking trading power through AI. Previous releases, including TradeGPT and other platform AI tools, assisted users in making informed investment decisions across market analysis and strategy. With AI Trading Skill,, Bybit delivers its most comprehensive AI integration to date - end-to-end coverage across the entire trading and digital asset wealth management journey. By turning complex market operations into simple conversations, Bybit sets a new standard for what an intelligent trading experience can be.
Security Designed for Safe AI-Powered Trading
While the experience feels as simple as chatting with an AI assistant, Bybit has embedded multiple safeguards into the AI Trading Skills framework to ensure that user assets remain protected at every step.
New users are first guided through testnet trading, allowing them to experiment with AI-driven commands in a simulated environment before interacting with real funds. When switching to live trading, all transactions require explicit user confirmation, ensuring that traders retain full control over every order.
The Skill manages the connection between the AI assistant and Bybit's infrastructure through secure API authentication, eliminating the need for users to manually configure complex credentials or expose sensitive information during setup. Every instruction issued by the AI is translated into precise API calls and executed only after passing platform security checks.
By combining conversational simplicity with layered security controls, Bybit ensures that AI-powered trading remains both intuitive and safe - giving users confidence to explore this new way of interacting with crypto markets, backed by enterprise-grade infrastructure.
Key Advantages
Zero installation: No Node Package Manager (NPM), Command Line Interface (CLI), Software Development Kit or configuration files - get started instantly.
Universal AI compatibility: Works with all major AI platforms and assistants.
Automatic updates: The Skill updates automatically alongside Bybit's platform, ensuring users always have access to the latest features.
Full Market Access, Powered by AI
Behind the natural-language interface lies Bybit's complete trading ecosystem. With six modules, Bybit AI Skills enables everything from querying live prices to executing complex orders. The 253 API endpoints allow users to chain commands, follow up with additional queries, and manage their portfolio intuitively - all without ever touching a traditional trading interface.
Market Intelligence: Querying real-time prices, candle lines, order book depth, and funding rates.
Spot Trading: Executing market buy/sell, limit orders, and batch operations.
Derivatives Trading: Leverage trading, take-profit/stop-loss, and conditional orders.
Earn: Flexible Savings and On-Chain Earn.
Account & Assets: Accessing account information, deposits, withdrawals, and currency conversion.
Advanced Features: Real-time market intelligence and execution tools through WebSocket streams, including margin lending (e.g., "Borrow 10,000 USDT"), price differential trading (e.g., "Place a price difference order"), and RFQ pricing (e.g., "Get BTC options bulk pricing").
Bybit has long been committed to unlocking trading power through AI. Previous releases, including TradeGPT and other platform AI tools, assisted users in making informed investment decisions across market analysis and strategy. With AI Trading Skill,, Bybit delivers its most comprehensive AI integration to date - end-to-end coverage across the entire trading and digital asset wealth management journey. By turning complex market operations into simple conversations, Bybit sets a new standard for what an intelligent trading experience can be.
Security Designed for Safe AI-Powered Trading
While the experience feels as simple as chatting with an AI assistant, Bybit has embedded multiple safeguards into the AI Trading Skills framework to ensure that user assets remain protected at every step.
New users are first guided through testnet trading, allowing them to experiment with AI-driven commands in a simulated environment before interacting with real funds. When switching to live trading, all transactions require explicit user confirmation, ensuring that traders retain full control over every order.
The Skill manages the connection between the AI assistant and Bybit's infrastructure through secure API authentication, eliminating the need for users to manually configure complex credentials or expose sensitive information during setup. Every instruction issued by the AI is translated into precise API calls and executed only after passing platform security checks.
By combining conversational simplicity with layered security controls, Bybit ensures that AI-powered trading remains both intuitive and safe - giving users confidence to explore this new way of interacting with crypto markets, backed by enterprise-grade infrastructure.
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