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France Temporarily Suspends Iranian, Lebanese Asylum Appeals
(MENAFN) France’s highest asylum court has temporarily halted appeals from Iranian and Lebanese nationals, citing worsening security conditions tied to the ongoing Middle East conflict, as stated by reports.
The National Court of Asylum (CNDA) explained that the decision, made “around ten days ago,” is designed to prevent the risk of rejecting applications amid escalating regional violence.
Responsible for reviewing cases denied at first instance by the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (Ofpra), the CNDA said the suspension allows claims to be reassessed in light of evolving security conditions in both countries.
European law, CNDA President Thomas Andrieu noted, permits the granting of protection to individuals from areas experiencing “indiscriminate violence,” where civilians face generalized threats regardless of their personal situation.
The suspension is intended to ensure that applicants are not denied protection prematurely while conditions on the ground remain volatile.
The move follows a US-Israel campaign of airstrikes on Iran since February 28, which has killed over 1,340 people, including the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The National Court of Asylum (CNDA) explained that the decision, made “around ten days ago,” is designed to prevent the risk of rejecting applications amid escalating regional violence.
Responsible for reviewing cases denied at first instance by the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (Ofpra), the CNDA said the suspension allows claims to be reassessed in light of evolving security conditions in both countries.
European law, CNDA President Thomas Andrieu noted, permits the granting of protection to individuals from areas experiencing “indiscriminate violence,” where civilians face generalized threats regardless of their personal situation.
The suspension is intended to ensure that applicants are not denied protection prematurely while conditions on the ground remain volatile.
The move follows a US-Israel campaign of airstrikes on Iran since February 28, which has killed over 1,340 people, including the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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