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Intelligence Officers Capture Two More Russian Soldiers In Zaporizhzhia Sector

Intelligence Officers Capture Two More Russian Soldiers In Zaporizhzhia Sector


2026-03-25 12:03:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The prisoners were successfully brought to territory under Ukrainian control, fed, and provided with medical care. Both will later be exchanged for Ukrainian defenders.

The mission was carried out by soldiers from the Special Unit Stugna, which is part of the Tymur Special Unit.

Read also: War update: Defense Forces repel 17 Russian assaults in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, intelligence officers recently conducted a successful clearing operation of a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia sector. As a result, some Russian infantry were eliminated, while others were taken prisoner.

Illustrative photo: Kostiantyn Liberov

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