May Maa Kalratri Bless Everyone With Courage, Determination, Success: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of the seventh day of Chaitra Navaratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Kalratri.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "I bow down to Mother Kalaratri! It is my prayer that, through Her blessings, everyone's life be enriched with courage, determination, and success."

"The worship of Devi Ma instils new confidence in the devotees. Her devotion fills everyone with a new energy," he said, while sharing a devotional song 'Kali Kali Bol Roshona', by Sohini Mukherjee.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X and said, "Maa Kalaratri -- the seventh manifestation of the Primordial Power, Maa Durga -- is the destroyer of the wicked and the bestower of auspicious blessings upon her devotees."

"We pray to Maa Bhagavati that, through her divine grace, happiness, peace, prosperity, and positive energy may permeate the entire universe," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also bowed down to Maa Kalratri, calling her the "slayer of enemies and the wicked".

"This form of Mother, the destroyer of darkness, bestows auspicious fruits upon devotees. Mother's fierce power grants us the courage to remain safe from every crisis and to move forward with fearlessness," she said.

"May Mother's infinite compassion bring happiness, prosperity, and auspiciousness all around in Delhi," Gupta added.

The name "Kaalratri' is a fusion of "kaal", which means time or death, and "ratri", which means night or darkness or ignorance. Thus, Kaalratri embodies the force that brings an end to darkness, signifying the emergence of light and wisdom.

Goddess Maa Kaalratri is renowned as the most fearsome manifestation, and her dark complexion symbolises her intense and unyielding nature. Maa Kaalratri is depicted with four arms and is the embodiment of both fear and protection. Her upper right hand bestows boons upon her devotees, and her lower right hand offers protection and fearlessness. In her upper left hand, she wields a sword, and in her lower left hand, she carries an iron club, which she uses to vanquish evil forces.

Navratri is being celebrated all over the country with great devotion. Thousands of her devotees have been thronging various temples to offer prayers.