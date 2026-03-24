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Readybid Launches Supplier Engagement Program To Strengthen Participation In Hotel RFP Events
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 25 March 2026: ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of a new Supplier Engagement Program aimed at improving hotel participation and response quality within corporate sourcing events.
As corporate travel programs expand, procurement teams rely on strong supplier engagement to ensure competitive pricing, reliable service, and effective sourcing outcomes. However, managing communication and participation across multiple hotel partners can be challenging, particularly for multinational organizations operating in diverse markets.
The Supplier Engagement Program is designed to help enterprises create more structured and consistent interaction with hotel partners throughout the hotel RFP process.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, explained that supplier engagement plays a critical role in the success of hotel procurement programs.
“Active participation from hotel suppliers leads to better sourcing results,” Friedmann said.“When suppliers clearly understand the process and expectations, they can provide more competitive and accurate proposals.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool, procurement teams can distribute sourcing requests through standardized formats that simplify communication with hotel partners. These templates help ensure suppliers receive consistent information about requirements, timelines, and evaluation criteria.
The program also encourages improved response quality by providing suppliers with clear structures for submitting pricing, contract details, and service information. This allows travel managers to compare hotel bidding responses more effectively.
ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform provides centralized dashboards where procurement teams can monitor supplier participation, review response rates, and evaluate engagement across sourcing cycles.
For organizations managing global travel programs, stronger supplier engagement can lead to more competitive pricing and improved sourcing efficiency.
The program also supports long-term supplier relationships by creating clearer communication channels between procurement teams and hotel partners.
“Supplier engagement is about collaboration,” Friedmann added.“The more structured the sourcing process is, the better the outcomes for both companies and hotel partners.”
ReadyBid expects supplier engagement strategies to become increasingly important as enterprises continue modernizing hotel procurement processes in 2026.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
As corporate travel programs expand, procurement teams rely on strong supplier engagement to ensure competitive pricing, reliable service, and effective sourcing outcomes. However, managing communication and participation across multiple hotel partners can be challenging, particularly for multinational organizations operating in diverse markets.
The Supplier Engagement Program is designed to help enterprises create more structured and consistent interaction with hotel partners throughout the hotel RFP process.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, explained that supplier engagement plays a critical role in the success of hotel procurement programs.
“Active participation from hotel suppliers leads to better sourcing results,” Friedmann said.“When suppliers clearly understand the process and expectations, they can provide more competitive and accurate proposals.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool, procurement teams can distribute sourcing requests through standardized formats that simplify communication with hotel partners. These templates help ensure suppliers receive consistent information about requirements, timelines, and evaluation criteria.
The program also encourages improved response quality by providing suppliers with clear structures for submitting pricing, contract details, and service information. This allows travel managers to compare hotel bidding responses more effectively.
ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform provides centralized dashboards where procurement teams can monitor supplier participation, review response rates, and evaluate engagement across sourcing cycles.
For organizations managing global travel programs, stronger supplier engagement can lead to more competitive pricing and improved sourcing efficiency.
The program also supports long-term supplier relationships by creating clearer communication channels between procurement teams and hotel partners.
“Supplier engagement is about collaboration,” Friedmann added.“The more structured the sourcing process is, the better the outcomes for both companies and hotel partners.”
ReadyBid expects supplier engagement strategies to become increasingly important as enterprises continue modernizing hotel procurement processes in 2026.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
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