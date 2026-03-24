Stetson University Named A Top Game Design School For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the fourth time, the Princeton Review selects Stetson among Top 50 Game Design Programs

DELAND, Florida, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stetson University has made the list of Top Game Design Programs for the fourth time, recognizing the exceptional quality of its academics, faculty, game design labs, and career outcomes for students.

The Princeton Review selected Stetson among the Top 50 Undergraduate Game Design Programs for 2026, based on surveys of administrators at 150 colleges in the U.S. and abroad. Stetson ranked No. 6 in the South and No. 41 overall.

Programs were evaluated on more than 40 data points, including the quality of game design labs, academics, faculty credentials and hands-on opportunities for students to develop video games.

"We highly recommend these schools to students considering a career in this exciting field," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief. "Their programs in game design are awesome. Their faculties are outstanding. Their alumni include many of the industry's most successful game designers, developers, and entrepreneurs, and their facilities are state-of-the-art."

Stetson's program provides strong industry connections. Students meet with visiting industry professionals and make connections with an active network of alumni who work in the industry, said Dengke Chen, Associate Professor of Digital Arts at Stetson, who specializes in 3D animation and digital video.

Graduates of Stetson's program work as game designers, 3D modelers, 3D artists and in other positions for Electronic Arts, Walt Disney World, Pipeworks, Red Storm Entertainment and others, Chen said.

“Our small class sizes and close faculty mentorship are major advantages,” he said about Stetson's program.“Senior students are required to select a faculty mentor and meet regularly throughout their senior research projects. This structured mentorship provides individualized guidance, supports creative and technical growth, and helps students refine their professional portfolios.”

Students also benefit from Stetson's interdisciplinary approach, which integrates Digital Arts and Computer Science in the curriculum and course development to meet student demand.

“Many of our students double major in Digital Arts and Computer Science, gaining both the artistic perspective and the technical expertise required to build a video game,” Chen explained.

As one of the Top 50 Undergraduate programs, Stetson is featured in the May issue of PC Gamer magazine, which partners with The Princeton Review to highlight the top-ranked game design schools.

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson focuses on intense learning experiences in a supportive community that allows students to develop their voice in a connected, inclusive environment. Stetson University is ranked among the Best Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report and has been recognized as one of the Best Colleges in America by The Wall Street Journal and The Princeton Review.

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Stetson University named a Top Game Design Program The Princeton Review's Top Game Design Programs

CONTACT: Cory Lancaster Stetson University 386-822-7214...