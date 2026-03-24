Breaking The Script: Nyerere K. Billups, Sr., The Growfessortm, Launches Unscripting And Sparks A Movement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nyerere K. Billups, Sr., The GrowfessorTM, will celebrate the release of Unscripting: The Growfessor Essay Collection with an exclusive in-person launch experience in Chicago on March 28, 2026. The event will feature live readings, interactive discussions, and opportunities for attendees to engage with the themes of identity, intentional living, and reclaiming self in a world driven by performance and expectations.

Following the digital launch on March 20, 2026, this in-person event allows attendees to experience the work live, participate in discussions, and interact directly with Nyerere K. Billups, Sr.

This special launch highlights the work of The Nyemoji Institute, Billups' initiative dedicated to equipping educators, leaders, and historically marginalized communities with holistic tools to cultivate self-awareness, energetic sovereignty, and relational trust; helping individuals and communities not just survive, but truly flourish.

Attendees will also gain access to The Multiplier Effect, a white paper exploring how individuals and organizations can amplify impact through self-awareness, relational intelligence, and ecosystem building. Access it here: The Multiplier Effect White Paper.

Unscripting is designed for anyone navigating life's pressures, professionals, creatives, parents, students, and individuals seeking clarity and intentionality in how they live and engage with the world. The collection invites readers to question inherited narratives, pause before reacting, and embrace a practice of self-sovereignty.



About Nyerere Billups & The Growfessor LLC

With three decades of experience in high-stakes corporate sectors like pharma and biotech, Nyerere Billups is a people leadership strategist, author, and founder of The Growfessor LLC, a firm dedicated to transforming leaders and teams from the inside out. The Growfessor partners globally to build resilient, authentic, high-performing ecosystems, combining executive coaching, corporate training, and strategic consulting to align leaders and teams for sustainable impact.

Event Details

Date: March 28, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

RSVP/Attendance:...

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Purchase Unscripting Digital Edition: Unscripting Digital Edition