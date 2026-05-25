QSE Index Opens Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index dropped 58.17 points, or 0.54%, at the start of Monday's trading, down to 10,648 points compared to the previous session's closing.

The market was weighed down by declines in all sectors: Consumer Goods and Services (-0.08%), Industrials (-0.41%), Insurance (-0.44%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.75%), Real Estate (-0.92%), and Transportation (-1.06%).

Meanwhile, the Telecoms sector was stable at 0.00%.

At 10am, QSE recorded 3,629 transactions worth QR 69.801 million, distributed across 28.760 million shares.