QSE Index Opens Lower
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index dropped 58.17 points, or 0.54%, at the start of Monday's trading, down to 10,648 points compared to the previous session's closing.
The market was weighed down by declines in all sectors: Consumer Goods and Services (-0.08%), Industrials (-0.41%), Insurance (-0.44%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.75%), Real Estate (-0.92%), and Transportation (-1.06%).
Meanwhile, the Telecoms sector was stable at 0.00%.
At 10am, QSE recorded 3,629 transactions worth QR 69.801 million, distributed across 28.760 million shares.
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