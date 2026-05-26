'Better Than New York': Japanese Tourist Praises Chennai Metro In Viral Post

A Japanese tourist has sparked a wave of reactions online after openly praising the Chennai Metro and comparing it favourably to the famous New York City Subway. His comments, shared through a viral social media video, have drawn attention from users across India, especially residents of Chennai who proudly celebrated the appreciation for their city's public transport system.

In the widely circulated clip, the tourist expressed surprise at how clean, organised and comfortable the Chennai Metro felt during his journey. He noted that the stations appeared well-maintained and less chaotic compared to many large metropolitan transit systems around the world.

Check the viral post here:

インド、チェンナイメトロに乗って長距離バスの乗り場ロケハンへ。このホーム、ホームドアがあってACが効いてる。NYの地下鉄より設備は完全に上(笑) twitter/K2HdodtkOb

- Hiro_bkp48 (@hiro_bkp48) May 24, 2026

What particularly caught social media users' attention was his comparison with New York's subway network. The tourist remarked that he found Chennai Metro“better than the New York Subway,” praising its cleanliness, smooth travel experience and overall environment. The statement quickly gained traction online and triggered a flood of reactions.

Many users from Chennai welcomed the praise and said the city's metro system deserves greater international recognition. Several commenters highlighted how the metro has become an important part of daily life for commuters because of its punctuality, air-conditioned coaches and relatively modern infrastructure.

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One social media user wrote,“Finally Chennai Metro is getting the appreciation it deserves,” while another commented,“People living here often forget how good our metro actually is until foreigners point it out.” Others joked that local residents complain too much despite having access to one of India's most efficient urban transit systems.

The viral clip also reignited discussions about public transportation standards in major cities around the world. Some users debated whether newer metro systems in Asian cities now provide cleaner and more commuter-friendly experiences than older transport networks in Western countries.

The Chennai Metro Rail network has expanded steadily in recent years and continues to play a key role in easing traffic congestion in the city. The system is known for its modern stations, digital ticketing facilities, safety measures and improved commuter convenience. Many residents also view it as a cleaner and more reliable alternative to road travel in Chennai's busy traffic conditions.

Meanwhile, several users online pointed out that the tourist's comments reflected a growing global appreciation for Indian infrastructure improvements. Others said such reactions help challenge outdated stereotypes about public transport in Indian cities.

As the video continues to circulate widely online, many Chennai residents are treating the praise as a proud moment for the city. The tourist's unexpected comparison with New York's subway system has not only gone viral but also sparked fresh conversations about how rapidly urban transport infrastructure is evolving in India.

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