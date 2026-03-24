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Greenply Speciality Panels Private Limited Breaks Ground For Second MDF Line At Vadodara Plant
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, National, 24th March 2026: Greenply Speciality Panels Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Greenply Industries Ltd. one of India's leading interior infrastructure companies, today announced the groundbreaking of its second Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) production line at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. The expansion marks a significant step in the company's growth journey, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing and addressing the rapidly growing demand for MDF across India.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mr. Rajesh Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director along with over thirty-five dealers and channel partners from across the region who joined the leadership team to commemorate this important milestone.
The second MDF line at the Vadodara facility represents an investment of ₹425 crore and is expected to become operational by Q2 FY2028. The expansion is set to generate substantial employment opportunities across the value chain, supporting livelihoods and contributing to regional economic growth. Once commissioned, the new line will significantly enhance the company's production capacity, enabling Greenply to better serve rising market demand while further strengthening its leadership position in the MDF category.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd., said,“The groundbreaking of our second MDF line at Vadodara reflects Greenply's continued commitment to strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities and supporting the evolving needs of the interior infrastructure sector. As demand for MDF products continues to grow across residential, commercial, and modular furniture segments, this expansion will enable us to scale our operations while maintaining our strong focus on efficiency, quality, and long-term value creation for our partners and customers.”
With this expansion, Greenply continues to strengthen its manufacturing footprint through strategic investments that enhance operational capabilities and future readiness. The Vadodara expansion aligns with the company's long-term vision of building advanced manufacturing infrastructure and strengthening its MDF product portfolio.
About Greenply Industries Limited:
Greenply Industries Limited is among India's leading interior infrastructure companies with a strong presence of 42 years in the wood panel industry. The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the country and offers a wide portfolio of products including Plywood, MDF, Block Boards, Flush Doors, Decorative Veneers, PVC and Flooring products for domestic as well as global markets.
Greenply has a strong distribution network spanning 1,100+ cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6 union territories, supported by more than 2,300 dealers and authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 outlets, and 50+ physical and virtual branches across India.
The company has consistently led industry innovation, including pioneering India's first-of-its-kind E-Zero plywood range. Greenply has also strengthened its sustainability commitment through its Sustainability Report, a first in the wood panel industry.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mr. Rajesh Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director along with over thirty-five dealers and channel partners from across the region who joined the leadership team to commemorate this important milestone.
The second MDF line at the Vadodara facility represents an investment of ₹425 crore and is expected to become operational by Q2 FY2028. The expansion is set to generate substantial employment opportunities across the value chain, supporting livelihoods and contributing to regional economic growth. Once commissioned, the new line will significantly enhance the company's production capacity, enabling Greenply to better serve rising market demand while further strengthening its leadership position in the MDF category.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd., said,“The groundbreaking of our second MDF line at Vadodara reflects Greenply's continued commitment to strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities and supporting the evolving needs of the interior infrastructure sector. As demand for MDF products continues to grow across residential, commercial, and modular furniture segments, this expansion will enable us to scale our operations while maintaining our strong focus on efficiency, quality, and long-term value creation for our partners and customers.”
With this expansion, Greenply continues to strengthen its manufacturing footprint through strategic investments that enhance operational capabilities and future readiness. The Vadodara expansion aligns with the company's long-term vision of building advanced manufacturing infrastructure and strengthening its MDF product portfolio.
About Greenply Industries Limited:
Greenply Industries Limited is among India's leading interior infrastructure companies with a strong presence of 42 years in the wood panel industry. The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the country and offers a wide portfolio of products including Plywood, MDF, Block Boards, Flush Doors, Decorative Veneers, PVC and Flooring products for domestic as well as global markets.
Greenply has a strong distribution network spanning 1,100+ cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6 union territories, supported by more than 2,300 dealers and authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 outlets, and 50+ physical and virtual branches across India.
The company has consistently led industry innovation, including pioneering India's first-of-its-kind E-Zero plywood range. Greenply has also strengthened its sustainability commitment through its Sustainability Report, a first in the wood panel industry.
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