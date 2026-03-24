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Europe Hit by Severe Energy Shock as Middle East Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) Escalating energy costs triggered by intensifying military tensions in the Middle East have plunged Europe into a mounting economic crisis, as supply disruptions ripple across global markets.
The situation worsened following coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory actions, which effectively halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—a critical artery for global energy shipments. The disruption has left fuel flows constrained and forced European governments into urgent action to stabilize their economies.
Fuel prices have surged past €2 ($2.32) per liter in several countries, amplifying inflationary pressures across industries and households. Since the onset of the US-Israeli air campaign on Feb. 28, Brent crude has spiked to as much as $119 per barrel, elevating energy security to the top of Europe’s policy agenda.
Concerns deepened further after Iran targeted facilities in Qatar, a major global supplier of liquefied natural gas, tightening already strained supply chains.
The impact has been immediate and widespread. Consumers across Europe are facing steep increases at the pump, while industries reliant on energy inputs are grappling with rising operational costs. In Germany and other nations, fuel prices exceeding $2.32 per liter have sparked public discontent and intensified pressure on governments to respond.
European institutions are now moving to contain the fallout. The European Commission is preparing new incentives and price-monitoring mechanisms under its Citizens’ Energy Package.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned at the March 19 EU leaders’ summit in Brussels that the bloc’s energy sector is bearing the brunt of the conflict, calling on member states to act swiftly. She said the measures taken for energy prices in the EU have to be temporary, targeted, and tailored to the situation.
European Council President Antonio Costa also underscored the urgency of intervention, stating that rising fuel costs must be addressed immediately, with the Commission ready to deploy customized, short-term solutions for each member state.
On the global stage, the International Energy Agency cautioned that the world is confronting one of its most severe energy crises, urging sweeping conservation efforts. Recommendations include increased remote work and reduced driving speeds to curb oil demand.
Across Europe, governments are rolling out rapid-response policies to secure supply and control costs.
Germany has introduced stricter oversight, requiring gas stations to adjust prices only once daily at midnight to improve transparency for consumers. Authorities have also intensified cartel monitoring and expanded antitrust powers to safeguard competition.
Italy has implemented a €0.25 ($0.29) per liter tax cut on fuel. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also introduced a system linking pump prices to crude oil benchmarks, while the country’s financial watchdog, known as “Mr. Prezzi” (Mr. Prices), has launched investigations into potential price manipulation.
France, facing limited fiscal flexibility due to public debt reaching 117% of GDP, is opting for targeted assistance rather than broad tax cuts. Support will focus on key sectors such as transport and fishing.
In the UK, energy regulator Ofgem is expected to raise the annual household price cap from $2,200 to $2,882 in July. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is developing targeted relief measures, including reductions in VAT and environmental levies for vulnerable households.
Spain has unveiled one of the most expansive relief packages to date. The government in Madrid approved a $5.8 billion plan aimed at cushioning the economic blow, including a reduction in VAT on multiple energy sources from 21% to 10%.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a direct subsidy of $0.23 per liter for fuel used by transport operators, farmers, and fishers. The plan spans 80 measures, extending beyond energy to include housing protections, such as prolonging lease agreements for low-income families and preventing utility shutoffs for those unable to pay.
Despite comparatively lower fuel prices—gas at $1.98 per liter and diesel at $2.13—Spain is still preparing to implement further tax reductions.
Meanwhile, countries in eastern and southeastern Europe are also stepping in to cap prices and limit volatility.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government has fixed fuel prices at $1.77 per liter for gasoline and $1.83 for diesel. Croatia, Albania, and Kosovo have similarly imposed caps on retail prices and restricted profit margins for oil companies. Greece has enacted a three-month cap on profit margins for both fuel and essential food items.
As the conflict continues to disrupt supply chains, Europe faces a deepening energy emergency with far-reaching economic consequences.
The situation worsened following coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory actions, which effectively halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—a critical artery for global energy shipments. The disruption has left fuel flows constrained and forced European governments into urgent action to stabilize their economies.
Fuel prices have surged past €2 ($2.32) per liter in several countries, amplifying inflationary pressures across industries and households. Since the onset of the US-Israeli air campaign on Feb. 28, Brent crude has spiked to as much as $119 per barrel, elevating energy security to the top of Europe’s policy agenda.
Concerns deepened further after Iran targeted facilities in Qatar, a major global supplier of liquefied natural gas, tightening already strained supply chains.
The impact has been immediate and widespread. Consumers across Europe are facing steep increases at the pump, while industries reliant on energy inputs are grappling with rising operational costs. In Germany and other nations, fuel prices exceeding $2.32 per liter have sparked public discontent and intensified pressure on governments to respond.
European institutions are now moving to contain the fallout. The European Commission is preparing new incentives and price-monitoring mechanisms under its Citizens’ Energy Package.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned at the March 19 EU leaders’ summit in Brussels that the bloc’s energy sector is bearing the brunt of the conflict, calling on member states to act swiftly. She said the measures taken for energy prices in the EU have to be temporary, targeted, and tailored to the situation.
European Council President Antonio Costa also underscored the urgency of intervention, stating that rising fuel costs must be addressed immediately, with the Commission ready to deploy customized, short-term solutions for each member state.
On the global stage, the International Energy Agency cautioned that the world is confronting one of its most severe energy crises, urging sweeping conservation efforts. Recommendations include increased remote work and reduced driving speeds to curb oil demand.
Across Europe, governments are rolling out rapid-response policies to secure supply and control costs.
Germany has introduced stricter oversight, requiring gas stations to adjust prices only once daily at midnight to improve transparency for consumers. Authorities have also intensified cartel monitoring and expanded antitrust powers to safeguard competition.
Italy has implemented a €0.25 ($0.29) per liter tax cut on fuel. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also introduced a system linking pump prices to crude oil benchmarks, while the country’s financial watchdog, known as “Mr. Prezzi” (Mr. Prices), has launched investigations into potential price manipulation.
France, facing limited fiscal flexibility due to public debt reaching 117% of GDP, is opting for targeted assistance rather than broad tax cuts. Support will focus on key sectors such as transport and fishing.
In the UK, energy regulator Ofgem is expected to raise the annual household price cap from $2,200 to $2,882 in July. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is developing targeted relief measures, including reductions in VAT and environmental levies for vulnerable households.
Spain has unveiled one of the most expansive relief packages to date. The government in Madrid approved a $5.8 billion plan aimed at cushioning the economic blow, including a reduction in VAT on multiple energy sources from 21% to 10%.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a direct subsidy of $0.23 per liter for fuel used by transport operators, farmers, and fishers. The plan spans 80 measures, extending beyond energy to include housing protections, such as prolonging lease agreements for low-income families and preventing utility shutoffs for those unable to pay.
Despite comparatively lower fuel prices—gas at $1.98 per liter and diesel at $2.13—Spain is still preparing to implement further tax reductions.
Meanwhile, countries in eastern and southeastern Europe are also stepping in to cap prices and limit volatility.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government has fixed fuel prices at $1.77 per liter for gasoline and $1.83 for diesel. Croatia, Albania, and Kosovo have similarly imposed caps on retail prices and restricted profit margins for oil companies. Greece has enacted a three-month cap on profit margins for both fuel and essential food items.
As the conflict continues to disrupt supply chains, Europe faces a deepening energy emergency with far-reaching economic consequences.
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