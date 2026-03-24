Umeworld Inc. Completes Phase I PTU Process Design For Project Verdant And Advances Development And Financing Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Inc. (OTCID: UMEW) today announced the completion of Phase I process engineering design for its pretreatment unit (“PTU”) under Project Verdant, in collaboration with COFCO Engineering. The completed process design establishes the technical foundation for the Company's renewable fuels platform and supports the advancement of ongoing development, infrastructure planning, and capital structuring initiatives.

The Phase I PTU is designed for approximately 450 metric tons per day of processing capacity, equivalent to approximately 150,000 metric tons per annum, and is expected to process a diversified range of waste-based lipid feedstocks, including palm oil mill-derived recovered oils (commonly referred to as POME oil), used cooking oil, animal fats, and other waste lipids, into refinery-ready intermediates for renewable fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel.

The PTU is designed as a flexible and modular pretreatment platform, capable of processing multiple waste lipid streams, with operating conditions and throughput optimized based on feedstock characteristics and composition. The platform has been engineered to support phased capacity expansion.

At full utilization of the Phase I capacity, the PTU is expected to generate approximately $180 million in annual revenue, based on a reference market price of approximately $1,200 per metric ton, subject to feedstock composition, commercial arrangements, and prevailing market conditions.

Project Verdant is being developed under a phased execution strategy. The Phase I PTU is intended to establish initial processing capacity and support early-stage revenue generation, while providing a foundation for the Company's planned expansion into a downstream sustainable aviation fuel platform. The Company's development roadmap includes a Phase II expansion targeting increased PTU processing capacity, with long-term development plans supporting up to approximately 300,000 metric tons per annum of feedstock processing capacity at the pretreatment stage, which is intended to underpin the development of a downstream sustainable aviation fuel platform as part of the Company's phased execution strategy.

The completion of process design provides the technical basis for continued engineering progression, feedstock integration planning, infrastructure development, and structured capital formation activities as the project advances toward execution.

UMeWorld also announced that it has received preliminary, non-binding expressions of interest from a leading multilateral development institution, together with other institutional capital providers, regarding potential participation in the financing of Project Verdant. These early-stage engagements reflect growing institutional interest in the project's integrated feedstock strategy and phased development approach, and support the Company's ongoing capital structuring initiatives.

The Company has engaged ARC Group as its strategic capital markets advisor to evaluate financing alternatives, structure capital solutions, and support strategic partnership initiatives, including potential transactions and capital markets opportunities in support of the Company's long-term growth strategy.

UMeWorld is advancing the next stage of development, including feedstock sourcing, infrastructure planning, and evaluation of commercial offtake pathways, as the project progresses toward execution.

Michael Lee, Chief Executive Officer of UMeWorld Inc., stated:“The completion of Phase I process design marks a key milestone in establishing Project Verdant's integrated feedstock platform. Our focus is on building a scalable and flexible pretreatment system that enables the aggregation and upgrading of diverse waste-based lipid streams at industrial scale. This approach positions us to align feedstock security, capital deployment, and phased expansion, while creating a clear pathway toward a downstream sustainable aviation fuel platform.”

About UMeWorld Inc.

UMeWorld Inc. is a holding company focused on functional nutrition and specialty lipid-based products, including DAG-based cooking oil and related formulations marketed under the DAGola® brand, together with specialty lipid and renewable fuel initiatives through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Asia-Pacific.

About DAGola Inc.

DAGola Inc. is the U.S. operating branch of UMeWorld Inc. focused on commercialization of DAGolaTM branded functional cooking oils for the mass consumer market in North America through retail, distribution, and e-commerce channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements may include words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,” or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT

Michael Lee

CEO, UMeWorld Inc.

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