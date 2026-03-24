MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Highway 50 Gold Corporate Update

March 24, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Highway 50 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Highway 50 Gold Corp. (TSXV: HWY) ("Highway 50" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian D. Edgar and Peter Schloo to Highway 50's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Edgar has broad experience working in junior and mid-size natural resource companies. Mr. Edgar has served as Chairman of Arras Minerals Corp. since its inception in 2021 and as Chairman of the Board of Silver Bull Resources since 2010. He served as President and CEO of Dome Ventures Corporation from 2005 to 2010, when Dome was acquired by Silver Bull. Further, Mr. Edgar served as a director of Dome (1998 to 2010), Lundin Mining Corp. (1994-2015), Lucara Diamond Corp. (2007-2020), BlackPearl Resources Inc. (2006-2018), ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (2007-2019), Denison Mines Corp. (2005-2025) and of numerous public resource companies over the last 40+ years. Mr. Edgar practiced corporate/securities law in Canada for 16 years.

Peter Schloo holds the CPA, CA and CFA designations with 10+ years of progressive experience in capital markets, operations and assurance. Mr. Schloo is a Dealing Representative at Corton Capital as well as a licensed Diamond Driller and Prospector in Ontario, Canada. Currently President, CEO and Director at Heritage Mining Ltd., Director at Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (SCRI), Ramp Metals Inc. (RAMP) and Pacific Empire Minerals Corp (PEMC). Mr. Schloo has held Senior Executive positions in a number of private/public companies, with the majority in the Precious Metals sector. Mr. Schloo's successes include over C$100 M in associated capital raising opportunities in addition to building an in-house diamond drilling operation for Heritage Mining Ltd.

Mr. Edwin Rees has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective March 23, 2026. The Board thanks Mr. Rees for his contributions during his tenure.

The Company also announces a grant of 1,811,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") and 1,545,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain directors, officers and consultants to the Company.

Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Share ") at a price of $0.47 per Share, for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options will vest over a one-year period. The RSUs shall vest in two equal tranches, with one-half vesting on each of the second and third anniversaries of the date of grant. Upon vesting, each RSU shall entitle the holder to receive one Share. All grants of Options and RSUs are pursuant to the Company's Stock Option and Equity Incentive plans.

Gordon P. Leask, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.4462

Email: ...

About Highway 50 Gold Corp.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration stage company led by a team of experienced explorers and mine finders. The Company is executing an exploration plan refined over 35 years of experience in Nevada. The exploration focus on its projects are a result of what management believes to be breakthroughs in the understanding of north-central Nevada's crustal architecture.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Highway 50 Gold Corp.