Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Encounter In IP Estate

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal after an early morning encounter in the IP Estate area of the national capital, officials said, adding that the accused sustained a gunshot injury and has been admitted to a hospital.

According to officials, a team from the Special Staff of the Central District carried out the operation and apprehended the accused, who was wanted in connection with cases of murder and robbery, following a brief but intense exchange of fire.

"Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged, resulting in the criminal sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. The encounter took place in the IP Estate area," police officials said.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kalia, a fugitive allegedly involved in multiple criminal cases. Police said that both sides fired several rounds during the encounter before he was overpowered.

Officials further revealed that an Inspector from the Special Staff narrowly escaped injury during the exchange, as a गोली struck his bulletproof jacket, preventing any harm.

"The Delhi Police had received intelligence indicating that a fugitive criminal would be visiting the area; acting on this tip-off, the Special Staff set up a trap to apprehend him," officials said.

"Upon spotting the criminal approaching, the police attempted to intercept him; however, the accused, Ajay Kalia, opened fire on the police party. In retaliatory fire, the police shot the accused in the leg to subdue him. The criminal was subsequently captured while in an injured state," they added.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police announced the arrest of a wanted sharpshooter along with an alleged arms supplier linked to the Kapil Sangwan gang, also known as the Nandu Gang.

A Crime Branch team apprehended the accused, identified as Sumit Punia, a 25-year-old resident of Mahendergarh district in Haryana. He was found carrying a sophisticated country-made pistol along with five live cartridges at the time of his arrest.

Police said that a case has been registered in the matter, and subsequent interrogation and record verification revealed that the accused had also been absconding in connection with an earlier encounter case.

Further investigation into his background and sustained questioning indicated that Punia hails from a village near that of gangster Kapil Sangwan and had known him since childhood, when the two reportedly used to play kabaddi together.