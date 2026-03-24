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Christian Town of Taibe Faces Escalating Attacks by Israeli Forces
(MENAFN) Residents of the largely Christian town of Taibe, located in the central occupied West Bank, report that attacks by Israeli forces have intensified, making daily life increasingly tense and fearful, according to local accounts.
Once known as a peaceful area east of Ramallah, Taibe has seen a surge in incursions, with occupiers grazing livestock on Palestinian land as part of what locals describe as “growing pressure and attempts to force them out.”
Shepherds now freely roam areas previously cultivated with wheat, almonds, and grapes, while landowners are barred from accessing their own property amid repeated assaults and minimal protection, residents said.
Despite these challenges, the community remains determined to maintain their land.
Observing occupiers’ animals on their fields has become a daily reminder of “efforts to impose control.”
The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine cautioned earlier this year that settler attacks pose a serious threat to the Christian population in the region and called for measures to safeguard Palestinian civilians, including Christians.
In a message directed to churches worldwide, the committee emphasized that the attacks “threaten their historic presence in their land.”
Once known as a peaceful area east of Ramallah, Taibe has seen a surge in incursions, with occupiers grazing livestock on Palestinian land as part of what locals describe as “growing pressure and attempts to force them out.”
Shepherds now freely roam areas previously cultivated with wheat, almonds, and grapes, while landowners are barred from accessing their own property amid repeated assaults and minimal protection, residents said.
Despite these challenges, the community remains determined to maintain their land.
Observing occupiers’ animals on their fields has become a daily reminder of “efforts to impose control.”
The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine cautioned earlier this year that settler attacks pose a serious threat to the Christian population in the region and called for measures to safeguard Palestinian civilians, including Christians.
In a message directed to churches worldwide, the committee emphasized that the attacks “threaten their historic presence in their land.”
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