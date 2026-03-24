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US Delegation Arrives in Pakistan Soon for Potential Iran War Talks
(MENAFN) A delegation from the United States is expected to arrive in Pakistan “in a day or two” to explore potential discussions aimed at ending the ongoing Iran conflict, according to Pakistani officials.
Despite the planned visit, sources noted that Tehran “is still not ready” to engage with Washington, citing lingering mistrust.
“Efforts are underway through back-channel diplomacy to persuade Iran to come to the negotiations,” one ministry official stated, adding that Pakistan, Türkiye, and Egypt “are jointly facilitating the effort.”
Earlier Monday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in “an attempt to court Tehran,” though no further details were shared.
The US delegation is expected to include US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, officials said.
Pakistani military chief Gen. Asim Munir also discussed the Iran conflict with Trump on Sunday, according to reports, while Islamabad has offered its capital as a possible venue for a summit between senior US and Iranian officials.
This development coincided with Trump’s announcement that he had ordered a five-day postponement of planned military strikes on Iranian power plants.
While Iran has denied holding any direct talks with the US over the past 24 days, its Foreign Ministry acknowledged receiving messages from “friendly countries” that suggested requests for dialogue by the US.
Despite the planned visit, sources noted that Tehran “is still not ready” to engage with Washington, citing lingering mistrust.
“Efforts are underway through back-channel diplomacy to persuade Iran to come to the negotiations,” one ministry official stated, adding that Pakistan, Türkiye, and Egypt “are jointly facilitating the effort.”
Earlier Monday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in “an attempt to court Tehran,” though no further details were shared.
The US delegation is expected to include US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, officials said.
Pakistani military chief Gen. Asim Munir also discussed the Iran conflict with Trump on Sunday, according to reports, while Islamabad has offered its capital as a possible venue for a summit between senior US and Iranian officials.
This development coincided with Trump’s announcement that he had ordered a five-day postponement of planned military strikes on Iranian power plants.
While Iran has denied holding any direct talks with the US over the past 24 days, its Foreign Ministry acknowledged receiving messages from “friendly countries” that suggested requests for dialogue by the US.
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