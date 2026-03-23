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Two Injured As Russian Drone Hits Bus Stop In Odesa Region

Two Injured As Russian Drone Hits Bus Stop In Odesa Region


2026-03-23 07:06:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

The victims are in stable condition and are receiving all necessary medical care.

Read also: Russian drones attack residential buildings and port infrastructure in Odesa

The attack also caused damage to transportation and energy infrastructure.

Emergency services are on site, working to manage the aftermath, Kiper added.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

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